Get into the Holiday Spirit at the 5th Annual WINE AROUND TOWN Slated for December 3

A Festive Event Sponsored by the Chappaqua Millwood Chamber of Commerce



The 5TH Annual Wine Around Town, sponsored by the Chappaqua Millwood Chamber of Commerce will be on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 5-8 PM, it was announced today.

This popular town-wide event allows attendees to visit stores and shop local, while enjoying free spirits, yummy snacks, and special promotions at participating merchants. Given supply chain issues this year, it is an especially good idea to shop early and get a jump on your holiday list

You can eat, drink, and have lots of fun while checking out the special goodies at local shops for your holiday gift-giving. Each store has its own “menu” of offerings and the town comes alive as it buzzes with excitement.

The event is free. A map is provided so everyone knows which stores are participating. If there is a weather issue, the event will be on December 4, 2021.

For a map and further information, log onto info@chappaquamillwood.org. or email Tara@desiresbymikolay.com .