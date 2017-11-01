‘The Liar’ A December Production by The Armonk Players

Friday, December 1, 2017 at 8pm

Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 8pm

Sunday, December 3, 2017 at 4pm

Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 8pm

Friday, December 8, 2017 at 8pm

Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 8pm

The Armonk Players Presents

The Liar

By David Ives

Directed by Pia Haas

With Kevin Arthur, Daniel Basiletti, Philip Cook, Rachel Schulte, Steven Skwarek, Julie Thaxter-Gourlay, Alexandra Theodoropoulos and Justin Thomas

Adults: $20, Students (18 and under): $10

Alternative facts, mistaken identities, devious servants and passionate young love collide in The Liar, an adaptation of Pierre Corneille’s hilarious seventeenth-century farce, Le Menteur, by acclaimed American playwright, screenwriter, and novelist David Ives.

Hours after arriving in Paris, the charismatic Dorante is smitten by a pair of comely young ladies and confounded by a case of mistaken identity. Not to worry, this scoundrel is handsome, charming—and a pathological liar. He wins admirers wherever he goes…so long as he never has to tell the truth! Misunderstandings, secret agendas, and witty wordplay abound in this delightfully ingenious and irreverent update of a classic French romp.

“THE LIAR and its mischievous adapter, David Ives, want you to savor every meticulously groomed conceit, every stylishly turned-out couplet, every assiduously manicured joke…Ives is an inveterate jester.” —Washington Post.

Ticket Purchase Information

“Walk-ins” are always welcome (we have ample seating), but we recommend that you purchase your tickets in advance online—you choose the exact seats you want, there is less waiting in line and you may pay with a debit card or credit card. “Walk-ins” may only pay with cash or by check (made out to either Friends of the North Castle Public Library, Inc. or FNCPL, Inc.)—we don’t accept credit cards at the theatre.

We perform at Whippoorwill Theatre (adjacent to the North Castle Public Library) at 19 Whippoorwill Road East, Armonk, NY 10504 (use the Kent Place entrance, please). You can get travel directions here.

For up-to-date information, visit our website.