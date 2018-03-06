Wyclef Jean to Headline Benefit for Sunrise Day Camp – Pearl River at The Capitol Theatre

Port Chester, NY— Nationally-acclaimed hip-hop artist Wyclef Jean will perform an intimate show to benefit Sunrise Day Camp – Pearl River at The Capitol Theatre on Thursday, April 19.

For over two decades, Wyclef has paved his own musical landscape both as a critically-acclaimed solo performer and member of the legendary hip-hop trio, the Fugees. Since putting out the landmark Fugees album, The Score, in 1996, Jean has won three Grammy Awards and has sold over nine million albums in his solo career alone.

In 2017, Wyclef put out his first record of original music in 8 years, Carnival III: The Rise and Fall of a Refugee, which was praised by the likes of XXL Magazine and named one of the “25 Most Anticipated Albums” of the fall by Billboard. Additionally, Wyclef released a new mixtape entitled Inspired By…, which paid tribute to music that inspired him including Drake, A$AP Ferg, and Carlos Santana.

Wyclef’s show on April 19 will not only be one of the few times you can see him in such an intimate setting, you’ll also be giving back to the community and making a positive influence in the lives of children.

Sunrise Day Camps are the world’s only full-summer day camps for children with cancer and their siblings. Sunrise Day Camp – Pearl River is a proud member of the Sunrise Association, whose mission is to bring back the joys of childhood to children with cancer and their siblings world-wide, through the creation of Sunrise Day Camps, Year-Round Programs and In-Hospital Recreational Activities, all offered free of charge.

Tickets start at $43 advance and can be purchased by calling Ticketfly at (877) 987-6487, ordering online at www.thecapitoltheatre.com, or visiting The Capitol Theatre Box Office at 149 Westchester Avenue, Port Chester, New York, Monday through Thursday from 2:00PM-6:00PM or Friday and Saturday from 12:00PM-6:00PM.

Only balcony and loge tickets are available to the public. The orchestra section is reserved for a private event. Please contact Lizzie Mancini at lizzie.mancini@sunriseassociation.org or (516) 634 – 4191 if you are interested in purchasing orchestra level tickets to their event.

About The Capitol Theatre:

Designed by celebrated architect Thomas Lamb in 1926 and listed in The National Register of Historic Places, the Capitol is located 30 miles from NYC, accessible by I-95 and only one block from the Port Chester Metro North train station. The 2,000-capacity theater, known as “the original rock palace,’ showcased rock legends such as Black Sabbath, Chuck Berry, David Bowie, Derek and the Dominos, Janis Joplin, Pink Floyd, and The Rolling Stones. Jerry Garcia once called it his favorite venue, claiming “See, there’s only two theaters, man… that are set up pretty groovy all around for music and for smooth stage changes, good lighting and all that – the Fillmore and The Capitol Theatre. And those are the only two in the whole country.”

In 2012, the Capitol Theatre underwent a transformative renovation under the guidance of entrepreneur Peter Shapiro (Brooklyn Bowl, Lockn’ Festival, the “Fare Thee Well” Grateful Dead 50th Anniversary stadium shows, music magazine Relix, FANS). Since then, The Capitol has hosted many of music’s most prominent performers including Bob Dylan, Phil Lesh, Ringo Starr, Ryan Adams, Skrillex, Snoop Dogg, The Strokes, Tom Petty, Willie Nelson, and many more. The Capitol has also welcomed comedians like Kevin Hart and Amy Schumer. The New York Times raves: “A rock theater that looks and sounds as good as the Capitol is something to celebrate.” Billboard agrees: “The lavishly decorated theater — filled with mirrors, chandeliers and painstakingly restored detail — looks absolutely stunning, and sounds even better.”

