Winter Surge of Omicron Variant Prompts Over 40 Additional Statewide Pop Up Vaccination Sites

List of More than 40 Pop Up Vaccination Sites

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the deployment of more than 40 new Pop-Up vaccination sites across New York State to fight the winter surge and rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

These sites will begin to launch today and are part of a multi-week effort, in partnership with local county health departments and community partners, to build on the State’s extensive outreach efforts to get all New Yorkers fully vaccinated and boosted.

“The winter surge is in full force, but we are not defenseless. We have the tools to fight this virus and its variants: Get vaccinated, get the booster and wear a mask,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “We will continue working with local partners to make vaccines, boosters and testing widely available as soon possible so that all New Yorkers can protect themselves and their loved ones.”

“I am urging everyone to get fully vaccinated and boosted now, ahead of the holidays, as it is our best defense against the virus and its variants,” said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. “By making a plan to visit one of these Pop-Ups that is convenient for you and your family, you are helping to keep your family and all New Yorkers safe. Remember, we should all prepare for the holidays by doing everything we can to keep the most vulnerable in our families and communities safe.”

In Westchester County

Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna Booster

12/19: Grace Baptist Church, 52 S 6th Ave, Mount Vernon, NY 10550 (1:00 PM – 4:00 PM)

In addition to making a plan for yourself to become fully vaccinated or boosted this holiday season, Governor Hochul and the State’s Department of Health encourage all New Yorkers to follow and share with others this important information for healthy holiday gatherings:

All New Yorkers 5 and older should get fully vaccinated.

All New Yorkers 18 and older who are two months past the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or 6 months past the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna initial vaccine series should get their booster dose.

or 6 months past the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna initial vaccine series should get their booster dose. All New Yorkers 16-17 who are six months past their completed Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine series should get their booster dose.

All New Yorkers 6 months and older should also get their flu shot.

New Yorkers should get tested after traveling and before seeing family.

All travelers, domestic and international, should continue to follow all CDC travel requirements.

New Yorkers who don’t feel well should stay home

Wear masks in public indoor spaces and wash hands regularly.

Visit here for more information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Two state-run vaccination sites in Queensbury and Binghamton are offering free COVID-19 testing as COVID-19 cases increase around the State.

The following counties are also hosting vaccination events in the coming weeks:

Allegany County

Pfizer-BioNTech 5+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna 18+, Moderna Booster

12/18: Allegany County Office Building, 7 Court St, Belmont, NY 14813 (9:00 AM – 11:00 AM)

Chautauqua County

Pfizer-BioNTech 12+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna 18+, Moderna Booster

12/18: Northwest Arena, 319 W. 3rd St, Jamestown, NY 14701 (4:00 PM – 8:00 PM)

Clinton County

Pfizer-BioNTech 5+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna 18+, Moderna Booster

12/18: Northern Adirondack Middle/High School, 5586 Route 11, Ellenburg Depot, NY 12935 (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM)

12/18: City Recreation Center, 52 US Oval, Plattsburgh, NY 12903 (11:00 AM – 3:00 PM)

Erie County

Pfizer-BioNTech 5+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Janssen/J&J

12/21: The Belle Center, 104 Maryland St., Buffalo, NY 14201 (11:00 AM – 5:00 PM)

12/22: Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215 (11:00 AM – 6:00 PM)

Monroe County

Pfizer-BioNTech 12+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna 18+, Moderna Booster

12/18: St. Michael’s Parish Hall, 821 N Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14605 (12:00 PM – 4:30 PM)

Pfizer-BioNTech 12+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster

12/25: The Vineyard Farms & Outdoor Center for Excellence, 126 Sander St, Rochester, NY 14065 (12:00 PM – 5:00 PM)

New York City – Brooklyn

Pfizer-BioNTech 12+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna 18+, Moderna Booster

12/18: Christ Fellowship Baptist Church, 11 Sumpter St, Brooklyn, NY 11233 (10:00 AM – 2:00 PM)

12/19: Cornerstone Baptist Church, 574 Madison St, Brooklyn, NY 11221 (11:00 AM – 4 PM)

12/22: Family Services Network of New York Inc., 1721 Pitkin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11212 (11:00 AM – 8:00 PM)

New York City – The Bronx

Pfizer-BioNTech 12+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster,

12/21: Eugenio María de Hostos Community College, 500 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451 (Limited only to Students, faculty, and staff, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM)

12/23: Eugenio María de Hostos Community College 500 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451 (Limited only to Students, faculty, and staff, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM)

12/28 Eugenio María de Hostos Community College, 500 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451, (Limited only to Students, faculty, and staff, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM)

12/30 Eugenio María de Hostos Community College, 500 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451, (Limited only to Students, faculty, and staff, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM)

Pfizer-BioNTech 12+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna Boosters

1/6: Part of the Solution (POTS) 2759 Webster Ave, Bronx (8:00 AM -3:00 PM)

New York City – Manhattan

Pfizer-BioNTech 18+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster

12/19: Mt. Pleasant Christian Academy, 2009 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd, New York, NY 10027 (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM)

12/21: Washington Heights Corner Project, 500 W 180th Street, New York, NY 10033 (11:30 AM – 6:00 PM)

12/21: New York Harm Reduction Educators, 104 E 126th Street – 1A, New York, NY 10035 (10:30 AM – 5:00 PM)

12/28: NY Harm Reduction Educators, 104 E 126th Street – 1A, New York, NY 10035 (10:30 AM – 5:00 PM)

12/28: Washington Heights Corner Project, 500 W 180th Street, New York, NY (11:30 AM – 6:00 PM)

New York City – Queens

Pfizer-BioNTech 12+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna 18+, Moderna Booster

12/21: Queens Borough Hall,120-55 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11424 (8:00 AM – 6:00 PM)

12/23: Queens Borough Hall,120-55 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11424 (8:00 AM – 6:00 PM)

12/28: Queens Borough Hall,120-55 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11424 (8:00 AM – 6:00 PM)

12/30: Queens Borough Hall,120-55 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11424 (8:00 AM – 6:00 PM)

1/4: Queens Borough Hall,120-55 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11424 (8:00 AM – 6:00 PM)

1/6: Queens Borough Hall,120-55 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY 11424 (8:00 AM – 6:00 PM)

Suffolk County

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Booster

12/20: First Baptist Church of Riverhead, 1018 Northville Turnpike, Riverhead, NY 11901 (1 PM – 7 PM)

Tioga County

Pfizer-BioNTech 5+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna 18+, Moderna Booster

12/18: Candor Central School District, 1 Academy Street, Candor, NY 13743 (Adults: 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM; Kids 12 & up: 12:30 PM – 5:00 PM)

Washington County

Pfizer-BioNTech 12+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna 18+, Moderna Booster

12/23: Hudson Falls Senior High School, 80 East LaBarge St, Hudson Falls, NY 12839 (2:30 PM – 7:30 PM)

Pfizer-BioNTech 12+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Moderna 18+, Moderna Booster

12/29: Greater Centennial A.M.E. Zion Church, 312 S. 8th Ave, Mount Vernon, NY 10550 (9:00 AM – 2:00 PM)

1/8: Grinton I. Will Library, 1500 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10710 (11:00 AM – 5:00 PM)

1/29: Grinton I. Will Library, 1500 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10710 (11:00 AM – 5:00 PM)

**Additional events for Allegany, Clinton, Cortland, Delaware and Yates counties will be announced in the coming weeks.

**Two state-run mass vaccination sites are also offering free COVID-19 testing:

Binghamton Vaccination and Testing Site

Davis College-Robb Activity Center, 400 Riverside Drive, Johnson City, NY

Daily: 8 AM to 7 PM

Testing M/W/F; Vaccination Tu/Th/Sat

Queensbury Vaccination and Testing Site

Pfizer-BioNTech 5+, Pfizer-BioNTech Booster, Janssen/J&J

Aviation Mall, 578 Aviation Road, Queensbury

Daily: 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Testing M/W/F; Vaccination Tu/Th/Sat