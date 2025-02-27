From infancy on, development of gross motor skills is essential for a child’s physical and mental growth. The directors of World Cup Schools which includes World Cup Gymnastics and World Cup Nursery School & Kindergarten in Chappaqua believe gymnastics is the best way to ensure success, and some experts in children’s development agree.

For parents wondering how long to wait before working on their child’s gross motor skills, the answer, experts say, is the length of the drive home from the hospital.

“Tummy time is the foundation for all future development,” says Hayley Apiscopa, a Doctor of Physical Therapy and the co-owner of Developmental Steps. “Parents are encouraged to start tummy time right when they get home from the hospital, and that is to balance out the time these babies spend on their backs sleeping.”

From infancy to adolescence, gross motor skills play a major role in a child’s development, says Apiscopa, who teaches a class on tummy time three times a month. And a parent’s role in making sure their child is developing these skills and hitting the important milestones starts the baby’s first week.

“Every position is setting a child up for the next milestone that is to come,” says Dr. Dana Smith, the owner of Westchester Physical Therapy.

While there are many activities that can be helpful for gross motor skill development, both Apiscopa and Smith point to gymnastics and swimming as two of the best ways to promote this development.

“Both of those sports really help build core strength, balance, and coordination,” says Apiscopa.

Developing children’s gross motor skills is one major focus for Jason Hebert, director of World Cup Gymnastics and Roxanne Kaplan, director of World Cup Nursery School & Kindergarten. In their more than two decades each at World Cup, they have seen every level of athlete come through their doors, from future Olympians to kids struggling to keep up with their peers. But in one way, Hebert says, the focus remains the same.

“Whatever a child is capable of doing, we are here to let them reach their maximum potential,” he explained. “Whether this is just a fun thing for them to help them for later in life, or whether they aspire to be an Olympic gymnast.”

World Cup Schools, which has been at its current location just off the Saw Mill River Parkway for some 32 years, has both a preschool and a recreational afterschool program, as well as a competitive girls and boys team. There is a “Romperee” program for children four to 36 months, a preschool program for children two to five years, and a recreational program for children up to 12 years old. Olympians including artistic gymnast and 2012 US national champion John Orozco, have trained at its facilities.

For babies and toddlers, both the Romperee and preschool program provide ample opportunities for tykes to both test and improve their gross motor skills. The school has a different lesson plan for each age group, allowing children to progress at their own pace. Children as young as four months will start with sensory activities, where they are introduced to different colors, music, bubbles, and balls to hold. They then move on to mini trampolines, mini bars, and runs.

When they turn two, they graduate to the bigger gym, where they start working with custom preschool equipment and then move on to larger equipment. That includes adult-sized trampolines, bars, and rings. Kids are able to progress at a safe and comfortable pace.

“As students develop physically, building strength and enhancing their sensory skills, they are also learning to overcome obstacles and face their fears. Every activity is a building block,” says Hebert, who has worked at the gym for three decades. “Our approach isn’t one-dimensional; everything we do helps children grow in ways they’ll need in all aspects of life.”

While children are often nervous initially, it isn’t long before they are testing their skills, Hebert notes. He recalls introducing children to the foam pits. At first they are afraid of even the six-inch drop, but before long they are jumping from much higher platforms into the pit.

“Because everything is padded and soft, they could take those chances and not have to worry about the fear factor as much,” he says.

When it comes to developmental milestones, Kaplan agrees that parents should be focused on making sure their child is achieving them from Day 1.

“We have the unique advantage of observing child development and milestones on a daily basis, and with so many children to compare, we can identify when a child may be falling behind,” explains Kaplan, who has worked at World Cup for 23 years. “This puts us in a position to give them the extra attention they may need in their development or encourage parents to have their child evaluated, so they can receive the additional support they may need.”

Meeting the Milestones

For many parents, waiting for their child to take their first steps or begin crawling can be a cause of great anxiety. While every child is unique and parents should not panic if theirs takes a bit more time to reach each milestone, parents should consult their pediatrician if their child is skipping steps or falling significantly behind, outside of the range of what is normal.

“If they are a certain age and they are not doing something, then we start to say, ‘Maybe you should get evaluated for physical therapy. Something may be going awry,’” says Smith, whose center is also known as Sensory Jim and Friends. “Every position is setting a child up for the next milestone that is to come.”

For example, a baby who does not learn to crawl may not build up the core strength to walk confidently when he or she gets older.

“Frequent falling, lots of tripping and falling, that is not typical for a pre-school aged kid. That is usually a sign of core and hip weakness,” says Apiscopa. “Kids that are constantly up on their tiptoes, that is also a red flag.”

While parents may be tempted to wait and see whether problems correct themselves, intervening early quickens the road to success. Apiscopa recommends that parents with concerns about their child’s gross motor skills contact a physical therapist for a consultation.

Kids who fall behind physically could become socially distant as well.

“If you’re afraid to go to the playground, you may not want to go to birthday parties,” says Smith. “And unfortunately, if milestones are not met, or are not attended to or addressed, we start to see these kids bullied.”

Developmental Steps has a five-page checklist with an overview of milestones children should be meeting, from birth to seven years old. Westchester Physical Therapy has list of red flags for parents to look out for.

“Not all developmental needs require a physical therapist or gym facilities. It’s important to stay mindful of your child’s physical milestones and intentionally incorporate activities into their daily routine that support gross motor development, such as family walks, hikes, and playground climbing. If you notice areas where your child may need additional support or encouragement, consider enrolling them in activities like infant classes, gymnastics, or swimming to further enhance their motor skills. Should you observe any concerning signs, seek early intervention from professionals to ensure timely assistance. Most importantly, make sure to enjoy fun, active moments with your child,” added Kaplan.