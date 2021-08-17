‘What to Expect’ in the Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District – An Interview with Superintendent James Kaishian

Dr. James Kaishian has been superintendent of the Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District (BMUFSD) since August 2000. We recently spoke so that he could share some of his thoughts on what the 2021-22 school year might look like for the district.

As Covid cases continue to decrease and vaccinations increase, what is Briarcliff’s current plan for back to school in September?

“At this point in the summer, I had intended to write to families with finalized school opening plans for September. Although we remain optimistic about the upcoming school year, the trajectory of the pandemic and new data surrounding the highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 Delta strain provide reason for renewed concern. We are hoping for a normal school opening in September and preliminary plans are underway.

The District’s opening plan currently calls for near normal operations regarding classroom instruction, co-curricular activities, and transportation. Unless otherwise mandated by the State, a remote option will only be available if schools are closed due to COVID-19 or if students are required to quarantine. As school districts across New York State await further guidance, BMUFSD will do its best to update with accurate up-to-date information. Once finalized, a more detailed plan will be provided. Given the fluid nature of the ongoing pandemic, it would be prudent to expect the District’s plan would include necessary adjustments and additions to COVID-19 safety policies and procedures as may be determined by health experts.”

How will the district encourage vaccinations for eligible students and staff?

“At this time, vaccination rates for Briarcliff faculty and staff exceed the goals set by regional and national health experts as do vaccination rates for students ages 12 through 17. This summer and throughout the fall, we will continue to amplify federal, state, and regional awareness of prudent COVID-19 health and safety precautions and strongly encourage those eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

How are the new recommendations from the CDC requiring indoor mask wear impacting back to school decision making?

“Unfortunately, the new data around the highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 strain or the “Delta Virus” is a reason for renewed concern. At this time the BMUFSD is furthering plans to open each of its schools for full in-person instruction on Thursday, September 9th. Following the CDC’s current COVID-19 Guidelines for Schools, all students and staff will be required to wear masks while indoors. The current plan does not require students to be masked outdoors. Absent further guidance from the NYSDOH, the District will also follow basic hygiene, social distancing, and contact tracing protocols.”

As you envision a return to sports/extracurricular activities come fall, what special precautions will be in place? What will be back to normal?

“Unless the regional heath metrics deteriorate appreciably, we envision little in the way of restrictions on sports and extracurricular activities. Sports schedules and championship play should be back to near normal. Plans currently call for a full school day followed by co-curricular activities and sports. Additional health and safety measures may be required of students engaged in after-school activities and sports.

However, common sense safety precautions such as avoiding unnecessary contact / crowding and other hygiene measures will be maintained. It also seems prudent to expect more restrictive adjustments to COVID-19 expectations and procedures through the start of the 2021-22 school year.”

Describe your experience thus far within the Briarcliff Manor district and community.

“The support the District has received from the Briarcliff school community has been extraordinary. Patient, and public health conscious, the collective effort of our faculty, staff, students, and parents enabled our schools to open on time and for the District to remain open for in-person K-12 learning for the entirety of the 2020-21 school year. United behind the interests of kids and families, we were successful beyond imagination.”

*Editor’s Note: The comments in this article were gathered and updated to the best of the author’s ability through early August for optimal accuracy inside our back-to-school editions and to help us define a ‘New Beginnings’ theme. We appreciate both school leaders’ time and openness to the Inside Press to achieve that goal. We also recognize that the news each day brings new revelations and of course impacts our school district’s decision making, sometimes profoundly. Please follow announcements from your individual school district to keep up with policies for vaccinations and mask wear and other Covid-safety protocol. Wishing families everywhere a safe, healthy and productive back to school experience!