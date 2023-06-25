What Happened to Jackson Avenue Articulates the Facts & Consequences of ‘Urban Renewal’ in Nyack 

What Happened to Jackson Avenue was downright courageous, carefully researched, altogether tragic — and, with so few films exploring this phenomenon in any depth, groundbreaking. The phrase ‘Urban Renewal’ to those impacted became despised words by those who experienced it more as “urban replacement’ as 120 or more families, subject to ‘eminent domain’ and with little recourse, were basically forced out, a decades old phenomenon, still happening and impacting largely black communities not only in Nyack, but throughout the U.S.. The experience in Nyack was amply documented by Rockland County historians and resident witnesses.

In Nyack, the predominantly black community (79 percent) suffered not only humiliation, gross disruptions to their schooling and livelihoods in severed ties to their community–but ultimately lost homes and businesses, collectively per statements in the film the wealth lost is estimated at $30-$50 million via lost equity. Initially, a 15-minute interview with those in the film bearing witness evolved into a full fledged project to document What Happened to Jackson Avenue.

At its conclusion, the film received a hearty applause, and during a panel discussion with the director and several individuals–all deeply knowledgeable about the history of urban renewal in Nyack–interviewed in the film, audience suggestions touched on everything from the need for free screenings at local schools and churches for wider viewing (urging the filmmakers to get the word out to a larger African American community audience in particular) as to how to begin to seek reparations.

The documentary film was produced by Phoenix Theater Ensemble, in collaboration with the Rivertown Film Society.

“We made some good new friends and advocates,” said Craig Stone, founder of the Phoenix Theatre Ensemble on behalf of himself and his spouse and co-partner, creative director Elise Stone. “We admire the people of Nyack who are not afraid to tackle the idea of community acknowledgement and even concrete suggestions on reparation options.”

What Happened to Jackson Avenue will be holding a second public screening on July 7 at the historic Nyack Center which stands in the heart of the neighborhood most impacted.