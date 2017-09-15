‘What Happened’ Book Signing by Hillary Clinton: A SOLD OUT Event at the Chappaqua Library

On Saturday, September 23, 3-5 p.m., the Chappaqua Library will host a now SOLD OUT book signing event for Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton and her already much discussed new title What Happened.

This will be Clinton’s third book signing at the Library following packed and also sold out events over the years at the Chappaqua Library too for signings of It Takes a Village and Hard Choices.

“Hillary Clinton is a really strong supporter of the local library,” noted Pamela Thornton, executive director of the Chappaqua Library. “We are always glad to host her when asked. Of course as you can imagine, the logistics take a great deal of preparation for safety and security reasons but it’s always an exciting event. It’s a special event for everyone.

“It’s a unique opportunity for local residents to meet Secretary Clinton and have a book personally signed by her,” Thornton added. “But she’s also a resident of Chappaqua and a local author who chooses to support her community and library by being here.” — Grace Bennett

The Library’s release noted the following for attendees:

This is a book signing only. Each $32 ticket (including tax) includes a wristband to access the signing line, as well as ONE hardcover copy of What Happened; books are distributed at the signing table. YOU MUST BRING YOUR TICKET TO THE EVENT.

Wristbands for entry will be distributed to ticketholders beginning at 9:00 AM on the day of the event. Please arrive no earlier than 9:00 AM and no later than 4:30 PM. All ticketholders will have their book(s) signed. Additional copies of What Happened, as well as Clinton’s new children’s picture book It Takes a Village, will be available for sale on site through Scattered Books and the Village Bookstore. Clinton will sign up to two (2) books total per customer (signature only, no personalization).

No other books or memorabilia, personalizing, or posing for photos.

Due to increased security, customers will not be allowed to bring any large items (bags, chairs, etc.) into the event space. A bag check will be provided.

The Chappaqua Library also offered thanks to Scattered Books and the Village Bookstore “for making this event possible.”