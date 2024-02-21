“What do you enjoy most about our community in the spring?”

By Ronni Diamondstein and Illustrated by Naava Katz

Robbin Friedman:

“In spring, I love walking through town to see the magnificent array of flowering trees. April is National Poetry Month and I draw inspiration from a book of Richard Wright’s haiku poems illustrated by photographer Nina Crews, called Seeing Into Tomorrow. While walking around, I take photos of the clear blue skies and newly vibrant trees to pair with poems from the book.”

Robbin Friedman is the head of children’s services at the Chappaqua Library.

Marc Hirschfield:

“As temperatures moderate and days grow longer, I love seeing nature’s awakening as the trees grow their leaves, flowers bloom and birds return and begin to chirp. Going for walks with my wife, Madeline, and my dog, Carmella, are a family favorite to soak in the natural beauty that surrounds us in Chappaqua. And, there is no better way to mark the end of spring than marching with CVAC at Chappaqua’s Memorial Day Parade.”

Marc Hirschfield is the Captain of the Chappaqua Volunteer Ambulance Corps. He and his wife, Madeline, moved to Chappaqua in 2002. They have one college-aged son, Ben.

Vincent Conyers:

“The thing I enjoy most about spring in Chappaqua is participating in Community Clean Up Day. It gives me a sense of pride to help beautify the community.”

Vincent Conyers is a retired NYC high school social studies teacher, avid art collector, member of the Board of Directors at Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center in Ridgefield, Connecticut and proud member of the Rotary Club of Belmopan in Belize, C.A.

Alexa Troob:



“Running in my neighborhood, the Farmers Market, people out everywhere, eating outside–community, (and) gardening in my backyard.”

Alexa Troob is a senior at Horace Greeley High School. She loves running, animals, writing, nature, soccer, and yoga.

Ronni Diamondstein is a journalist, photographer, retired school librarian and the author of Jackie and the Books She Loved. She lives in Chappaqua with her dog Maggie Mae. ronnidiamondstein.com

Naava Katz is an illustrator who lives with her family in Chappaqua. naavakatz.com