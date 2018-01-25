January 28: Facing Racism Together: Bearing Witness and Bringing Hope | AJC

As Black History month approaches, a multi- faith community plans to come together “to learn, worship, sing and break bread in response to the racism that exists in our society.” The event will include feature remarks from Rev. Kymberly McNair, Rev. Stephen Pogue and Rabbi Jeffrey Sirkman, music, personal testimonies and social action tables presented by local anti-racist organizations. When: Sunday January 28th, from 3-5 p.m., followed by a “Beloved Community Dinner.”
The program and dinner will take place at the Mt. Hope AM Zion Church in White Plains.
The event is co-sponsored by the following denominations, organizations and institutions:
