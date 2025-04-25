Weight Watch

Ultra-processed foods & increasing screen time have fueled rise in the obesity epidemic, putting more people at increased risk of heart disease.

When the World Health Organization recognized obesity as a global epidemic in 1997, less than 20% of Americans were considered obese, with a body mass index (BMI) greater than or equal to 30. Less than three decades later, the numbers are staggering. Obesity rates in the United States have doubled to 40% according to a 2021-2023 report by the Centers for Disease Control. As rates continue to rise, it’s predicted more than 250 million Americans will be obese or overweight by 2050.

“Obesity is one of the most common conditions I see in patients,” says Dr. Angel Rodriguez, Medical Director of Primary Care at White Plains Hospital Physician Associates. “Over the past several decades, we’ve seen a shift toward high-calorie diets comprised of processed foods that are full of salt, sugar, fats, and artificial colorings. They are designed to entice people to eat more, but they’re not very healthy and lack nutrients.” Though Westchester’s obesity rate sits well below the national average at 24% of the population, residents still report overindulging in ultra-processed foods. In the most recent Westchester County Community Health Assessment, 20% of adults self-reported consuming one or more sugary drink daily and 23% said they ate less than one fruit or vegetable daily.

Increasingly sedentary lifestyles also contribute to weight gain–a trend that’s been exacerbated in

recent years by increased screen time and work-from-home culture. “COVID brought that out more than anything. Now we sit in front of the computer eating and talking,” Dr. Rodriguez says. “I can relate. As with everyone else, I gained weight during the pandemic and am working hard to get back to a healthy weight.”

Shedding excess pounds has a positive impact on heart health. “Carrying extra weight is like carrying a backpack full of rocks,” Dr. Rodriguez says. “Your heart has to work harder, and the extra weight causes added stress in the whole body, including on the joints and liver as well.” Obesity is also tied to increased incidence of other chronic conditions, including hypertension, high cholesterol, insulin resistance, and diabetes–all risk factors for heart disease–as well as inflammation and joint pain.

Dr. Rodriguez recommends this commonly prescribed regimen for reaching a healthy BMI:

Follow a healthy diet and swap those processed foods for fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

Aim for at least 150 minutes of exercise per week.

Eat slower to help with portion control.

And drink lots of water – it’s good for you and filling.

Before starting an exercise regimen, patients should visit their primary care physician for a physical–a step Dr. Rodriguez notes is often overlooked. A comprehensive exam confirms the heart is healthy enough for cardio and can identify other factors linked to weight gain, like genetics, hypothyroidism, and in young women, polycystic ovary syndrome. “Most patients who are obese are relatively sedentary,” he notes. “You want to have a sense of what their heart can handle before they go run on a treadmill.”

Physicians can also advise on injectable weight-loss (GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonists) medications for appropriate patients to help with weight loss and lower the risk of heart attack. “You still need to eat right and exercise, but the good thing is that these meds are working for the right patients,” says Dr. Rodriguez.

To combat this growing epidemic, small, sustainable changes to diet and lifestyle can make a significant impact over time. With the right support and resources, maintaining a healthy weight and reducing heart-disease risk is within reach, Dr. Rodriguez notes.