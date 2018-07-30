Walk & Family Fun Day at the Ronald McDonald House

Sunday, September 30, 2018: 4th Annual Dylan J. Hoffman Memorial Walk & Family Fun Day



VALHALLA, NY– Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley will host the 4th Annual Dylan J. Hoffman Memorial Walk & Family Fun Day on Sunday, September 30, 2018. The event will benefit critically ill children and their families in the Hudson Valley.

Dylan lived a short life, but his memory and spirit are alive and well. This event hosted by the House in conjunction with the Hoffman Family of Wilton, CT, will celebrate his life and the thousands of families who have stayed at the Ronald McDonald House since 2011 when it was opened.

The Walk will be led by 6-year old Grand Marshall Liam Flanagan of Wingdale, NY in Dutchess County and Ronald McDonald. Participants will leisurely stroll around the campus of the Westchester Medical Center – approximately a 1.2 mile lap. After the walk, families and friends can enjoy activities including Wacky Inflatables Bounce Houses, the Bubble Bus, Teatown Lake Reservation’s Birds of Prey, BASF Slime Tent, music by DJ Johnny G and a BBQ by the Yonkers Fire Department.

What: 4th Annual Dylan J. Hoffman Memorial Walk & Family Fun Day

When: Sunday, September 30, 2018

Where: Ronald McDonald House, 80 Woods Road, Valhalla, NY 10595 on the campus of the Westchester Medical Center

Time: Registration and Warm-Up: 11 a.m.; Walk: 11:30 a.m.

Donation: $30/family

Sponsor: Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley

Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley gives families with critically ill and traumatically injured children the gift of togetherness and keeps them close to the care and resources they need. The House has 12 bedrooms that are filled to capacity almost every night and we provide meals, laundry and respite services for our families. Located on the campus of the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY, the House is just steps away from the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital. Since it opened in 2011, more than 1,500 families have stayed at the Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley.

For more information about individual, corporate and foundation support, registration or to create a team, visit rmh-ghv.org or call 914 493-6455.