The Library’s mission is to provide information, programming, and access to resources and materials for the community’s educational and recreational needs. Our catalog, online resources, and downloadable books, movies and music are available to patrons 24 hours a day either through our website, chappaqualibrary.org. or our mobile app.

The library is open seven days a week during the school year: Monday-Thursday 9-8, Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-5 and Sunday 1-5. The library is closed on Sundays in the summer.

Your Library–24/7!

Free wi-fi, public computers and wireless printing

Study and conference rooms

A wide assortment of books (including audiobooks and large print), popular and classic DVDs, and music

Art gallery with curated exhibits

Museum passes

Extensive adult, teen, and children’s programming, with book discussions, lectures, concerts, storytimes, movies and more

Online research databases

Downloadable e-books, audiobooks, movies and music

Extensive online archive of filmed library programs

The friendly and knowledgeable library staff will help you with all your research needs. The Chappaqua Library is part of The Westchester Library System, a consortium of 38 libraries in Westchester County with a shared online catalog and daily delivery service. Your library card gives you borrowing privileges at each, plus the ability to reserve an item and have it delivered locally for your convenience.

Board of Trustees

The Library is governed by a five-person board of trustees, elected by the voters of the Chappaqua Central School District. All meetings are open to the public, and generally take place at 7:30p.m.on the third Tuesday of each month.

Friends of the Chappaqua Library

This non-profit organization promotes financial support for the Library through various fundraising events, donations, and membership fees. Meetings to discuss programs and funding are held monthly at the Chappaqua Library. The Friends hold an annual used book sale, which promotes reading throughout the community. They also sponsor the Young Writers Contest every spring for middle school and high school students.

The Chappaqua Library hosts many exciting and engaging programs throughout the year, all free and open to the public. Following are some highlights of recurring and ongoing events:

Big Truck Day

Held annually every spring, Big Truck Day is exactly what it sounds like. Come see an exciting display of “big trucks”–including, but not limited to, Chappaqua and Millwood firetrucks, Chappaqua Volunteer Ambulance Corps van, Chappaqua Transportation school buses, motorcycles, and assorted construction vehicles–right outside, in the Chappaqua Library parking lot! The event is free of charge and open to the public, and all ages are welcome!

Computer Help

Confused by your computer or smart phone? Our knowledgeable students can help you figure them out. One-on-one sessions let you focus on what you need.

Foreign Policy Discussion Group

Meeting at the Library once every other week for 16 sessions, this group listens to an expert guest speaker discuss world affairs. Discussion and questions follow. The topics offered vary from session to session and year to year.

Friday Hangout

Held every Friday during the school year (September through June, except for school vacation days), the library hosts a different drop-in program each week for students in grades 7-12. Past offerings have included author visits, book discussions, poetry readings, arts-and-crafts projects, and healthy snack cooking demonstrations.

Great Books

Read thought-provoking essays, poems and excerpts from longer pieces of literature and philosophy by great thinkers throughout the ages, classic to contemporary. Participants use the “shared inquiry” method of discussion to deepen and explore their understanding of the readings.

Jazzat Lincoln Center

Wynton Marsalis is your guide in this film series that explores the many facets of jazz.

Museums at the Library

This open house-style event, held every spring, features booths from local museums where participants can learn about each museum and take part in creative and fun hands-on activities. Science, art, nature, history, music and more; all ages welcome!

Rising Stars Concert

Held annually in April or May, this music festival features young student performers. Classical and contemporary works from West to East are performed, followed by light refreshments. Co-sponsored by the Organization of Chinese Americans of Westchester/Hudson Valley.

Teen Study Hours

The Library extends its hours until 10 p.m. for high school students during exam weeks in January, May & June. Cooperative study groups encouraged!

Yale Alumni Lecture Series

Expert teachers present their most popular lectures. Recent offerings have included The Six Films That Changed America and Psychology and the Good Life.

Other Events

Themed film series, author talks, poetry readings, writing workshops, gardening lectures, book signings, health and wellness programs, and more!

For dates and registration information, go to the Events tab on the library’s website, chappaqualibrary.org.