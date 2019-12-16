The Beatles vs The Rolling Stones: A Showdown in Peekskill

December 7, Peekskill, NY– A large crowd of eager ladies and gentlemen gathered outside of The Paramount Theater in Peekskill, NY, patiently waiting to see a battle between tribute artists for two of the most renowned bands known to rock and roll. The heavyweight, 25-time Grammy Award winning band, The Beatles, took on the rebellious multi-million album selling band The Rolling Stones. It is safe to say both bands have their fair share of fans as they sold out nearly 1000 seats in Peekskill’s iconic musical theater venue this past weekend. From the dancing in the aisles an at your seat, it was a show that will not be forgotten anytime soon by so many attending.

The Beatles, portrayed by the cover band Abbey Road started the show, opened with the Ed Sullivan show performance from 1964. After costume changes between sets, they offered two additional acts: the Sargent Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, ’67, and the ’69 Rooftop Concert. Abbey Road really wowed the audience with the perfect renditions of the monumental performances. Personally, I thought their Sgt. Pepper costumes were perfectly executed.

The Rolling stones were portrayed by the cover band, Satisfaction. This internationally touring tribute band has performed over 3,500 times in the past 19 years. This band came off as surprisingly authentic. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are most certainly not two people who are easily impersonated. It was clear to me that this group did their homework and studied The Rolling Stones intensely. Not only did they perform the most memorable songs from The Rolling Stones but their costumes were also well thought out and almost identical to the wild fashion styles The Stones gave us at the height of their popularity. From the red scarf to the football pants, Chris LeGrand really had the moves like Jagger.

Overall it was a great show and everyone in attendance seemed to really enjoy themselves. Both bands were in the lobby afterwards actively engaging with the crowd, answering questions, sharing photo ops and selling merchandise. During the show’s one intermission I got the chance to speak with a couple of people and ask them what they thought of the show, and who they believed was winning this epic showdown. Rocco D. from Valhalla, NY said, “I love this show. I love cover bands. There is nothing better than grabbing dinner and getting out of the house and enjoying good music.”

When asked who he thought was winning the battle, he stated, “I think both bands are doing great, but I am more on The Stones side.” I also got the chance to speak with Lisa from White Plains who was sporting a white Beatles t-shirt and sitting in the front row. When asked about the show she said, “I think the show is awesome, I think both bands are doing well. I am obviously a Beatles fan but both bands are doing great.”

Hopefully both Abbey Road and Satisfaction can find their way back to Peekskill this spring or summer to perform outside, perhaps at Riverfront Green Park. I think that would be something the town would enjoy especially during one of the classic car shows held at the park.