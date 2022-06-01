The 2022 Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival Returns October 15

The Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival (CCBF) will take place on Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Chappaqua Train Station. This year’s Festival will be the largest one yet–some 9,000 visitors are anticipated with 150 authors in attendance.

In its ninth year, the festival, promoting community, literacy and a return to normalcy, will have authors covering multiple genres and reading levels, author readings, illustrator demos, book signings and books for sale. Food will be available this year from gourmet food trucks and from the Chappaqua Farmers Market. CCBF will support literacy programs in area schools. This years’ theme will be “A Walk Through The Woods,” inspired by Hudson Talbott’s stunning poster art on behalf of the CCBF this year. Talbott is an author and illustrator who has written and illustrated over 27 books, including the recently published A Walk In The Words.

Decorations and themed tables are also planned to bring even more excitement to a fun filled day of meeting our favorite authors in person.

150 Authors in Attendance

Since its inception in 2013, the CCBF has grown from 65 authors to 160. Acclaimed authors this year include Dan Gutman, author of 160 children’s books like The Genius Files series and his first graphic novel, My Weird School. CCBF is also thrilled that 2021 Lambda Literary Award for Children’s and Young Adult Literature Tracey Babtiste, author of the just released, Because Claudette, will also be returning to the festival this year. Mike Curato, author of the winning graphic novel, Flamer, also returns.

The Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival gives kids and families a chance to meet and interact with the creators of their favorite characters and to appreciate that there is a real person behind the art and the words on the page. Visitors arrive from throughout the tri-state region. Admission and parking are free, and the event is rain or shine. Visit ccbfestival.org and follow facebook.com/chappaquabookfestival