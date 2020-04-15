HHREC Student Contest In Progress during April which is Genocide Awareness and Prevention Month

The 20th Century is often referred to as the “Century of Genocide.” Unfortunately, this trend has continued into the 21st Century. Many of these genocides either began in April or include significant events which occurred in April.

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center (HHREC) would like students to raise awareness about these genocides and remember those who were lost as a result of “man’s inhumanity to man.” To this end, we are sponsoring a special student contest.

Student Contest:

Create an original project in visual arts, poetry, music, or other media of artistic expression that commemorates some aspect of a genocide which has occurred in the 20th or 21st centuries. Examples include the Armenian Genocide, the Holocaust, the Cambodian Genocide, the Bosnian Genocide, the Rwandan Genocide, the Genocide in Darfur, and many others.

Deadline for submission of projects: April 30, 2020. Projects, with the simple information sheet, need to be submitted by email to Julie Scallero, Co-Director of Education at jscallero@hhrecny.org

All projects will be evaluated by the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center’s Co-Directors of Education, Steve Goldberg and Julie Scallero.

We will select 3 winners (one for grades 7 and 8, one for grades 9 and 10, one for grades 11 and 12) who will receive a certificate and will have their projects announced on our Facebook and Instagram pages.

Additionally, we will make a donation, on the winners’ behalf, to the AFYA Foundation, whose mission is to improve global health by rescuing surplus medical supplies and delivering them to underserved health systems around the world. Not only is this organization working to provide medical supplies during the COVID-19 crisis, they were a past keynote presenter at our Human Rights Institute for High School Student Leaders.

We look forward to viewing your submissions and hope you stay well during these uncertain times.

Questions:

Email Julie Scallero jscallero@hhrecny.org

Steve Goldberg sgoldberg@hhrecny.org

Genocide Awareness and Prevention Month Student Contest

Name _________________________________________________ Grade ___________

Email address __________________________________________

School________________________________________________

Social Studies teacher ___________________________________

Project Title ____________________________________________

Brief Description of Project (4 or 5 sentences)