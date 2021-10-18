The Inside Press

Spoon w/Nicole Atkins! Foreigner! Chris Isaak! True Star Power Rules at The Capitol Theatre

Editor’s Note: Spoon w/Nicole Atkins, Foreigner and Chris Isaak are among the many incredible musicians who are soon performing at the newly reopened The Capitol Theatre. Check out a full lineup; it’s a schedule that will likely satisfy your musical yearnings through the spring. https://www.thecapitoltheatre.com/

Spoon w/ Nicole Atkins; Thursday, October 21


Austin’s most esteemed rock ambassadors have released nine albums to date including a string of four straight top 10 albums: Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga (2007), Transference (2010), They Want My Soul (2014), and Hot Thoughts (2017). Hailed by TIME as “one of the greatest American rock bands”, Spoon topped Metacritic’s chart as the single most critically acclaimed band of the aughts. In 2019, the band released Everything Hits At Once: The Best of Spoon, which was praised by NPR as a “convincing argument for Spoon being one of their era’s most distinctive and excellent rock bands.”Tickets: https://www.thecapitoltheatre.com/events/detail/spoon-g5vvzpi2n5s7p

 

Foreigner; Wednesday, October 27

Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” Foreigner still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success.

Tickets: https://www.thecapitoltheatre.com/events/detail/foreigner-g5vvzpijpjvij

Chris Isaac; Wednesday, December 1

In the course of Chris Isaak’s career, he has released nine extraordinary albums, twelve singles, been nominated for two Grammy awards, acted in several motion pictures and starred in his own critically acclaimed TV series. His legendary shows with his longtime band Silvertone have entertained tens of thousands of people for over two decades. Even his hair has its own fan club. And yet, this highly praised herald platinum-selling artist has never released a greatest hits album.

 

Tickets: https://www.thecapitoltheatre.com/events/detail/chris-isaak-g5vvzpsrup-4v

 

 

 