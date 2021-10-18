Spoon w/Nicole Atkins! Foreigner! Chris Isaak! True Star Power Rules at The Capitol Theatre

Spoon w/ Nicole Atkins; Thursday, October 21

Austin’s most esteemed rock ambassadors have released nine albums to date including a string of four straight top 10 albums: Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga (2007), Transference (2010), They Want My Soul (2014), and Hot Thoughts (2017). Hailed by TIME as “one of the greatest American rock bands”, Spoon topped Metacritic’s chart as the single most critically acclaimed band of the aughts. In 2019, the band released Everything Hits At Once: The Best of Spoon, which was praised by NPR as a “convincing argument for Spoon being one of their era’s most distinctive and excellent rock bands.”Tickets: https://www.thecapitoltheatre.com/events/detail/spoon-g5vvzpi2n5s7p



Foreigner; Wednesday, October 27 Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” Foreigner still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Tickets: https://www.thecapitoltheatre.com/events/detail/foreigner-g5vvzpijpjvij