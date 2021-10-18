Spoon w/Nicole Atkins! Foreigner! Chris Isaak! True Star Power Rules at The Capitol Theatre

Editor’s Note: Spoon w/Nicole Atkins, Foreigner and Chris Isaak are among the many incredible musicians who are soon performing at the newly reopened The Capitol Theatre. Check out a full lineup; it’s a schedule that will likely satisfy your musical yearnings through the spring. https://www.thecapitoltheatre.com/
Chris Isaac; Wednesday, December 1
In the course of Chris Isaak’s career, he has released nine extraordinary albums, twelve singles, been nominated for two Grammy awards, acted in several motion pictures and starred in his own critically acclaimed TV series. His legendary shows with his longtime band Silvertone have entertained tens of thousands of people for over two decades. Even his hair has its own fan club. And yet, this highly praised herald platinum-selling artist has never released a greatest hits album.
Tickets: https://www.thecapitoltheatre.com/events/detail/chris-isaak-g5vvzpsrup-4v