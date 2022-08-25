As we head into ‘back to school/fabulous fall’, I’ve compiled a 10-point snapshot of so much that’s AMAZING and crazy fun ‘round here. See if you agree. Warning: this ‘quickie’ list is by no means ‘complete’. Let me know what ‘should’ have been on here or might make the cut next time: grace@insidepress.com That said, here goes (more on some of these ‘inside’):

1. The Jacob Burns Film Center, now celebrating 20, may just be everyone’s favorite theatre/cultural center, mine included. October brings us the ever popular Jewish Film Festival and more than 20 movies to choose from!

2. The Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival, in its 9th year, draws a gazillion residents & visitors to town to meet favorite childhood authors and discover new ones. Surprises, galore and memories waiting to be made on October 15.

3. The Armonk Outdoor Art Show, turning 60!, boasts phenomenal artists’ exhibits with such creative family fun activities. Save the dates: October 1 & 2.

4. Neighborhood Theme Days. Whether it’s Community Day (9/17) in Chappaqua or a Block Party (10/1) in Pleasantville, gotta love days that encourage us to mingle with neighbors, embrace where we live AND to #ShopLocal.

5. Arts Splendor Close to Home. I love keeping up with the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, Arc Stages and Armonk Players. This fall, I plan on taking in one of the spectacular shows lined up at the Phoenix Festival: Live Arts in Nyack. And after a summer of enjoying glorious Caramoor productions in Katonah, I’m staying tuned into what they’re planning next.

6. Metro North to New York City. The Big Apple will always beckon. Broadway! Lincoln Center! Central Park! My son! And, don’t get me started on all the boro gems.

7. Charitable Westchester. Way too much to report for this short space, but for a pull my heartstrings fix, I’m psyched for a tour of the 914 Cares facility soon. Stay tuned to learn about the essentials they distribute to those in need.

8. The Music Scene is back with a vengeance after a Covid pause so if you haven’t visited your favorite musician/band of late, well, please do! Karaoke lovers, take note too. Bring a wipe and grab a mic. Chamber and orchestra music lovers have it MADE with the 914 Orchestra and Friends of Music concert offerings.

9. Dining Meccas. Some new ones on the scene will leave you hungry for more.

10. Nature! Parks, hiking trails, bodies of water. We’ve reported on them all, or nearly all. So much makes the county home, sweet home.