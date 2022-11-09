The privilege of judging a community’s apple pies evokes a deep sense of responsibility! Over 30 were entered into the annual contest at the Pleasantville Farmer’s Market, a town treasure and foodie destination in the county. As one of 11 judges (I joined a good number with ‘real’ culinary experience), I ditched my feelings of inadequacy, drew all my still functioning senses into sharp focus, so that I too could weigh in on which pies stood out the most, both in terms of appearance, basic baking features, and the all-important, TASTE. More info on the winners in the picture captions but the whole community ‘won’ that day for sure, both the contestants and all who purchased and enjoyed apple pie slices for the fundraiser. I was grateful as well to Pleasantville Farmer’s Market Chairman Peter Rogovin for a private tour of the Market, prior to the contest, and look forward to sharing more of what I learned in a future edition.

A week earlier, I covered, for a second time, Pleasantville’s now annual ‘Block Party,’ a fun and festive occasion which brought the whole community together for a day of terrific entertainment, tasty treats, a car show, raffles, and more, ever more smiles, that is.

Speaking of smiles… as we headed into press, Briarcliff Manor was also busy planning to hold its first ever Portraits in the Park event by Ann Charles Photography–including a November 20th session in the brilliant fall backdrop near the Low Library, which promised a perfect solution for creating keeper holiday cards and momentos.

Meanwhile, with deadlines looming, I asked God to “Send me a Sign,” so that I could still carve out the time I needed to produce my issues. ‘She’ answered! Because what I got were also multiple ones from Irene Unger who produced the story and gathered pictures about Briarcliff’s eclectic, community bonding and healing collection of signs regularly shared by the Briarcliff Congregational Church and ‘The Sign Lady’ there, Joan Austin.

Our holiday spotlights this year is a strong nod to anyone struggling this holiday season and to the people who have your back. To that end, we have included in depth features on the Hoarce Greeley Scholarship Fund, 914Cares, Hope’s Door and even the battle to prevent Homelessness in Westchester–in some rare good news, that’s a battle the County, partnering with Westhab, says is being won. We are also grateful to the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Westchester for their work, and have helped sponsor their support of our holiday editions, too.

Please note that we won’t be publishing print again until editions mailing in late February when we move to a quarterly schedule.

In the meantime, wishing you and yours a peaceful, love-filled holiday season.