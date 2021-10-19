Rescued Holocaust Sefer Torah Scroll Finds New Home at Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center (HHREC), a nonprofit organization that offers education programs in partnership with local schools to enhance the teaching and learning of the lessons of the Holocaust, has received a Rescued Holocaust Sefer Torah from the Yorktown Jewish Center.

The HHREC will safeguard it at their library and education center in White Plains, New York. The Yorktown Jewish Center recently closed after 68 years in operation serving their congregation in the greater Yorktown Heights, New York area.

”We are incredibly honored and humbled by the generosity of our dear friends at the Yorktown Jewish Center to become caretakers for this Torah.” said Millie Jasper, Executive Director, HHREC. “And while we are saddened to learn of the closing of the synagogue, we will work very hard to help them achieve their mission in sharing this unique artifact with teachers, students, and the public at large, as a living document to help us educate and inform.”

“It’s both gratifying and heartening to know that this precious item, our Torah, will continue to be used as intended, to educate and elevate the spirituality of all who partake of it.“ said Marvin Medow, one of the Co-Presidents of the Yorktown Jewish Center. “Our Torah has found a new home and the gift of its teachings will continue.”

About The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center is a not-for-profit organization based in White Plains New York that serves Westchester, Fairfield, and neighboring counties. Their Mission is to enhance the teaching and learning of the lessons of the Holocaust and the right of all people to be treated with dignity and respect. We encourage students to speak up and act against all forms of bigotry and prejudice. Their work with students and teachers helps schools fulfill the New York State mandate that the Holocaust and other human rights abuses be included in their curriculum. Since 1994, they have brought the lessons of the Holocaust, genocide, and human rights crimes to more than 1,500 teachers, and through them to thousands of middle and high school students. Through their volunteer Educators Program Committee, the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center gives teachers the unique opportunity to develop programs for themselves and others. These programs not only enrich teachers’ knowledge about the Holocaust and related issues, but they also provide the lens through which to view all other human rights violations. For more information call 914.696.0738 email info@hhrecny.org