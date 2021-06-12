Hunter, a lifelong Chappaqua resident, devoted 70 years at the Chappaqua Fire Department serving the community at different junctures as Fire Chief, Fire Commissioner and as a life-long member. Hunter passed away at age 92 in February. A Memorial Service took place following the ceremony at The Church of St. Mary the Virgin. According to Chappaqua Fire Chief Russell Maitland, a reception at the firehouse was planned for after the service “as Doug wanted a party for his final farewell.”
Remembering Doug Hunter
Chappaqua and Millwood’s Volunteer Fire Departments, joined by many of New Castle’s First Responders, turned up in full dress uniform today to participate in a parade and to attend a Memorial Service to honor the life and service of Doug Hunter, the longest serving member of Westchester County’s District 1 Fire Department.
Shortly before the procession, which lit up King Street and Greeley Avenue, Chappaqua Fire Commissioner Brian Murphy relayed: “Doug would have given the shirt off his back for anyone. He was the nicest person.” In a 2012 cover story by Ronni Diamondstein for Inside Chappaqua Magazine about the Chappaqua Fire Department, Hunter had described his strong camaraderie with his fellow firefighters. “We’re like a family. They help you out when you need help.”