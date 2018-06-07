Reception + Film: L’dor Vador, From Generation to Generation

Date: Wednesday, June 13th
Time: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Location: Mamaroneck Library
136 Prospect Ave
Mamaroneck, NY 10543
Free and open to the public
Please RSVP HERE
L’dor Vador is being presented by Seth Harrison, a photojournalist with The Journal News/Lohud. Harrison and his team created this film highlighting families of local Holocaust survivors as they discuss how a lifetime of hearing the experiences of their parents and grandparents has affected their own lives. An accompanying photo exhibit will be on display June 7- 30.