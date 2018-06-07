Inside Chappaqua and Inside Armonk: The Magazines for New and North Castle

Reception + Film: L’dor Vador, From Generation to Generation

by

Date: Wednesday, June 13th
Time: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Mamaroneck Library
136 Prospect Ave
Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Free and open to the public

Please RSVP HERE

L’dor Vador is being presented by Seth Harrison, a photojournalist with The Journal News/Lohud. Harrison and his team created this film highlighting families of local Holocaust survivors as they discuss how a lifetime of hearing the experiences of their parents and grandparents has affected their own lives. An accompanying photo exhibit will be on display June 7- 30.

Jacob Breitstein, 93, and his daughter, Grace Bennett, 54, of Chappaqua, photographed April 25, 2015. Breitstein was 17 when he arrived at Auschwitz with his brother in 1943. His brother was killed a short time later; Breitstein remained there until the camp was liberated in 1945 at the end of World War II.                                                    Photo by Seth Harrison/The Journal News
Helga Luden, 81, of New Rochelle, photographed May 11, 2015 with her daughter, Anita Greenwald, 57, of Armonk. A native of Germany, Luden was six years old when she crawled under a barbed-wire fence to escape the Nazi concentration camp in Gurs, France. She was rescued by French partisans and eventually reunited with her parents, who also survived concentration camps.  Photo by Seth Harrison/The Journal News

 

 

