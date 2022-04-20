Rain or Shine: A Countywide Yom Hashoah Commemoration will be Held Thursday, April 28th at the Garden of Remembrance

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center (HHREC) and Westchester Jewish Council (WJC) will host the annual Countywide Yom Hashoah Commemoration Keeping the Memory Alive on April 28th from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Garden of Remembrance on 148 Martine Avenue in White Plains, NY. The event will feature a keynote speech delivered by Alan Moskin, a U.S. Army Liberator and member of the HHREC Speakers Bureau, and there will be a procession of Westchester’s rescued Holocaust Torahs.

“This is the 30th anniversary of the Garden of Remembrance, and the memorial site enables us to come together to commemorate Yom Hashoah (Day of Remembrance) at this special place” said Millie Jasper, Executive Director of HHREC. “We are very proud to host this event with our friends from Westchester Jewish Council and look forward to being together again in person with the Westchester County community.”

This event will be held rain or shine, and admission is free and open to all. For more information, please contact Millie Jasper mjasper@hhrency.org or Pam Goldstein pam@wjcouncil.org

About The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center is a not-for-profit organization based in White Plains New York that serves Westchester, Fairfield and neighboring counties. Their Mission is to enhance the teaching and learning of the lessons of the Holocaust and the right of all people to be treated with dignity and respect. We encourage students to speak up and act against all forms of bigotry and prejudice. Their work with students and teachers helps schools fulfill the New York State mandate that the Holocaust and other human rights abuses be included in their curriculum. Since 1994, they have brought the lessons of the Holocaust, genocide and human rights crimes to more than 1750 teachers, and through them to thousands of middle and high school students. Through their volunteer Educators Program Committee, the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center gives teachers the unique opportunity to develop programs for themselves and others. These programs not only enrich teachers’ knowledge about the Holocaust and related issues, but they also provide the lens through which to view all other human rights violations. For more information call 914.696.0738 email info@hhrecny.org