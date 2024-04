Westchester Jewish Community Services (WJCS) held a hugely successful Gala at Brae Burn Country Club on Tuesday April 16th with hundreds of Westchester community and business leaders, government officials, and Westchester residents, all passionate advocates for helping those in need in Westchester County. The event honorees were Meira Fleisch of Larchmont, a child and family advocate and longtime WJCS Board member who was an Early Learning Specialist in the WJCS ParentChild+ program for many years, and Stephanie Marquesano of Ardsley, founder of the harris project. Marquesano is a partner with WJCS in promoting the importance of identifying and treating the co-occurring disorders of substance use and mental health. The evening was filled with inspiring words and stories shared by WJCS clients who shared their struggles before coming to the agency and how the organization transformed their lives. “Since 1943, WJCS has been here for the people of Westchester. Today we provide programs and services for 20,000 Westchester residents of all ages and backgrounds. This year’s Gala theme was “Support. Resiliency. Well-Being.” That captures the transformative impact that WJCS supporters make possible,” said WJCS CEO Seth Diamond. “With the support of our partners in government, philanthropic foundations, community organizations, and donors, we look forward to continuing to fulfill our mission of helping individuals in Westchester address mental health, educational, cognitive, social, aging, and financial challenges and shape positive futures.”