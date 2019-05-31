Ossining Jazz Festival: The Improvisor’s Art

The third annual Ossining Jazz Festival will take place on the evenings of Friday and Saturday June 8 and June 9. The event, which will feature four different musical acts performing at the Ossining Elks Lodge, is an excellent opportunity for audiences to enjoy a range of top-notch practitioners of jazz, a.k.a. America’s Great Musical Idiom and the Improvisor’s Art, in an intimate setting.

This year’s Ossining Jazz Festival features a night each of Contemporary and Latin jazz, two crowd-pleasing styles.

Ted Daniel, a renowned jazz trumpeter, Ossining native and Artistic Director of the OJF comments “Ossining has a rich musical heritage, and so it is only fitting that we showcase a spectrum of the artists and sounds that have inspired us. The only way we keep this wonderful musical art alive is by giving audiences a chance to experience it right as often as possible.” Michelle Concha Herko, Executive Director of the OJF adds “Our festival is one way of accomplishing this, and we’re pleased to back for our third year.”

The double bill on Friday, June 7 at the Elks Club, dedicated to hard bop or straight-ahead jazz, will feature the Rory Stuart Quartet at 7:30 PM and drummer Abe Speller and his band at 9 PM. The lineup on Saturday, June 8 includes Michael Tate and 3D Rhythm of Life at 7:30 PM and Nelson Riveros at 9 PM. Tickets are $20 for one band only, $35 for a one-night festival pass and $60 for a two-day festival pass.

The Friday night performances of the Ossining Jazz Festival are sponsored by the Cortlandt School of Performing Arts in Croton-on-Hudson, NY.

More information can be found at the festival’s website, ossiningjazzfestival.com