One Stop Shopping for your Next Party

If you’ve visited Bookedparties.com, you already know how easy it is to find that perfect venue or vendor that’s sure to make your child’s birthday party the talk of the town.

Now with the newly launched Booked Marketplace, one-stop shopping for party favors, unique gifts and party décor is right at your fingertips. Booked Marketplace features locally owned businesses selling everything from jewelry to custom cakes and everything in between.

Chappaqua’s own Claire Gilvar and Meryl Lefkowitz launched in August of 2015. Many of the featured merchants offer services such as free local delivery or pick up, gift-wrapping or personalization to help make gift giving or party planning effortless. Booked Marketplace also offers an opportunity to add a philanthropic twist to celebrations.

The Shop for a Cause storefront donates a portion of each sale to local charities supported by Booked Parties. “We know that celebrations are a luxury and it’s important to us to raise awareness and support local organizations whose mission it is to provide resources and help to children in need,” said Gilvar.

– Stacey Pfeffer