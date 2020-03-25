Netflix & COVID-19: The Environmental Impact of YOUR Favorite Shows

Netflix Movies:

The energy generated from 80 million views of ‘Birdbox’ is the equivalent of driving more than 146 million miles and emitting over 66 million kg of carbon dioxide (CO2)

The energy produced from 73 million streams of ‘Murder Mystery’, translates to driving over 104 million miles and generating greater than 47 million kg of CO2

Netflix Shows:

64 million views of ‘Stranger Things’ season three is comparable to more than 420 million driving miles and producing over 189 million kg of CO2

The energy amassed from 45 million views of ‘Umbrella Academy’ is the equivalent of over 364 million driving miles and emitting more than 164 million kg of CO2

The environmental impact of YOUR favourite movies and shows

Given the unfortunate times we are currently in, more people than ever before are going to be reliant on online content services such as Netflix to provide them with a much-needed distraction from the coronavirus crisis.

But are we aware of how energy intensive streaming is? For an individual to stream video content, it must travel through a complex network (i.e. cables, routers, data centres etc.) that runs on vast sums of electricity. This electricity in turn generates carbon dioxide (CO2) – which can leave a devastating impact on the environment.

Streaming Netflix Movies: The impact on environment

Interested in the carbon footprint from streaming, energy comparison site SaveonEnergy utilised official viewership figures to discover what watching Netflix’s top original movies and shows is equivalent to in terms of miles driven by a car, and the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted.

Save on Energy found that the energy generated from Netflix users’ total 80 million views of the thriller ‘Birdbox’ is the equivalent of driving more than 146 million miles and emitting over 66 million kg of CO2.

To put that into context, the equivalent of driving from London (United Kingdom) to Istanbul (Turkey) and back 38,879 times.

The energy produced from 73 million streams of Adam Sandler’s ‘Murder Mystery’ translates to driving over 104 million miles and emitting more than 47 million kg of CO2.

Streaming Netflix Shows: The impact on environment

Since taking a return flight from London (United Kingdom) to Los Angeles (United States) creates 1,650 kg of CO2 per person – this means an individual needs to fly 28,610 times from London to Los Angeles and back to produce the same amount of CO2 amassed by every Netflix user who has watched ‘Murder Mystery’.

Save on Energy discovered that the energy accumulated from the 64 million streams of ‘Stranger Things’ season three is comparable to driving more than 420 million miles and emitting over 189 million kg of CO2.

This is effectively driving from Marrakech (Morocco) to Cape Town (South Africa) and back 28,391 times.

Subsequently, the energy garnered from 45 million views of the ‘Umbrella Academy’ season one, translates to driving more than 364 million miles and emitting over 164 million kg of CO2.

Flying from London to Perth and back produces 3,153 kg of CO2 per person – this means an individual would need to fly 52,046 times from London (United Kingdom) to Perth (Australia) and back to produce the same amount of CO2 generated from those who have watched ‘Umbrella Academy season one’.