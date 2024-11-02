Managing Holiday Stress Around Body Image & Eating Issues

The holiday season is often a time for celebration, but for many struggling with body image or eating issues, it can also bring added stress. Gatherings centered around food and family can increase anxiety and self-doubt. At Repose Therapy & Wellness in Pleasantville, NY, a team of therapists offers valuable guidance on how to navigate these challenges with compassion and self-care.

Identifying Holiday Triggers

“Understanding your triggers is essential to reducing stress during the holidays,” says Daniella Dombey, a psychotherapist at Repose specializing in eating disorders and trauma. Daniella frequently works with clients who experience the intersection of eating disorders, body image issues, perfectionism, and OCD, often connected to trauma. “Holiday gatherings can amplify perfectionism and lead to restrictive behaviors or negative self-talk.”

These social events may come with unsolicited comments about appearance or food choices, which can be particularly triggering. Daniella advises preparing responses ahead of time. “Rehearsing how to handle difficult conversations with a therapist or supportive friend helps in setting boundaries and protecting your emotional well-being.”

Strategies for Athletes Facing Body Image Pressures

Body image stress isn’t limited to those with eating disorders. Athletes often face unique challenges related to maintaining a specific physique, which can be difficult during the holidays. Brooks Perkey, LMSW, a therapist at Repose specializing in sports therapy, notes that the disruption of routine can be unsettling for athletes.

“The holidays can make athletes feel disconnected from their bodies, especially if their identity is tied to performance or appearance,” Brooks explains. “It’s important for athletes to give themselves permission to rest and remember that their value isn’t tied to their body size or athletic performance.”

Brooks recommends incorporating movement in a joyful and non-punitive way. “Light activities, like a walk or yoga, can help you stay connected to your body.”

Addressing Food-Related Anxiety

For many, holiday meals can be particularly stressful due to food-related anxiety. Kaylee Bayer, LCSW, a therapist at Repose who specializes in treating anxiety disorders in both adults and children, provides practical strategies for managing anxiety during meals.

“Holiday meals can be overwhelming for those with disordered eating due to social pressure around food choices,” Kaylee says. “Grounding techniques, such as mindful breathing or focusing on your senses, can help ease anxiety during meals.” Kaylee suggests communicating with family members ahead of time. “Let them know what boundaries you have with foods so they can more easily respect your working relationship with eating.”

Holistic Approaches to Healing

The therapists at Repose emphasize a holistic approach – important when healing from food and body-related issues. “We can’t address eating issues purely on a cognitive level,” says Mary Breen, a Somatic Experiencing Practitioner and founder of Repose. “Somatic therapy, which helps clients reconnect with their bodies, is a key part of the healing process. Often, eating disorders develop as a way of controlling the body, but healing comes from listening to and trusting your body.”

Mary encourages clients to engage in body-honoring practices such as therapeutic breathwork, yoga, or mindful eating. “Tuning into your body’s natural signals can help rebuild trust and shift away from a punitive relationship with food.”

Building a Supportive Environment

At Repose, the therapists agree that having a strong support system during the holidays is essential. Whether it’s a therapist, trusted friends, or family, surrounding yourself with those who understand your healing journey can make the difference.

“Talk to your therapist or a supportive friend before and after holiday gatherings,” Daniella advises. “It’s also important to practice self-compassion. Healing isn’t linear – there will be ups and downs, but those don’t define your progress.”

Knowing when to seek professional help is essential, especially if body image or eating concerns intensify during the holidays. Persistent negative thoughts about your body, preoccupation with food, avoiding social events, or feeling out of control with food may indicate it’s time to reach out.

Repose Therapy & Wellness, located at 351 Manville Road in Pleasantville, offers in-person and online services throughout New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey.