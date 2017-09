Please consider a visit to to the Making Strides Boutique on Saturday, October 21, 10 a.m., to 3 p.m., hosted by Houlihan Lawrence, 45 South Greeley Avenue in Chappaqua. There will be a raffle to purchase for prizes generously donated by area merchants, as well as a one-week stay at White Gate Cottage on Block Island. Come meet vendors displaying their wares, including jewelry, handbags, children’s gifts and more. Jeanne Coon from the Houlihan Lawrence, Chappaqua office is leading the effort.