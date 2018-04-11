Lowey Announces 2018 Congressional Art Competition

Winner will travel to Washington, DC, meet with Congresswoman Lowey, and have art displayed in U.S. Capitol.

Deadline for submissions is April 17, 2018.

WHITE PLAINS, NY – Congresswoman Nita Lowey (D-NY17/Rockland-Westchester) today announced the 2018 Congressional Art Competition for New York’s 17th Congressional District.

The Congressional Art Competition is a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Each spring, students submit entries to their representative’s office, and panels of district artists select the winning entries. Winners are recognized both in their districts and at an annual awards ceremony in June in Washington, DC. The winning works are displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol.

“New York’s 17th Congressional District is fortunate to be home to so many excellent young artists, whose talents make important contributions to the Lower Hudson Valley’s identity,” said Congresswoman Lowey. “I always look forward to this competition because it’s a chance to recognize the creativity and talent of our young people, and to showcase their work to countless visitors in the U.S. Capitol every year.”

All entries must be submitted to either Congresswoman Lowey’s White Plains or New City office by Tuesday, April 17, 2018 . Students may submit their two-dimensional artwork and release form by mail or in person on weekdays between the hours of 9 AM and 6 PM.

The competition is open to high school students only.

The judged competition will take place in late April or early May. In addition to having their work displayed in the U.S. Capitol, the first place winner will also be invited to attend a reception in Washington, DC, and to meet with Congresswoman Lowey and other nationwide winners.

For information and guidelines about the competition, visit Congresswoman Lowey’s website HERE. Students, parents, and teachers can also contact the congresswoman’s District Representative Yma Oriaat Yma.Oria@mail.house.gov (preferred) or (914) 428-1707.

