Les Enfants de la Chance: An April 10 Reception and Film at SUNY Purchase

Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center Reception and Film: Les Enfants de la Chance

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center, The Jewish Studies Program of Purchase College SUNY, Samuel G. Fredman Family Program in Holocaust Education, and the Driscoll Professorship in Jewish-Catholic Studies at Iona College present Les Efants de la Chance. This film is about a boy and eight other children living with hospital staff in France during World War II to prevent their deportation to a concentration camp.

The movie in in French with English subtitles.

The program begins with a reception at 6:30 p.m. Christian Bailey, Assistant Professor of History, at Purchase College SUNY will speak at the reception. Most of his courses explore modern European history with a global perspective. Dr. Baily is particularly interested in understanding Europe from a neglected viewpoint of outsiders: the minorities, the colonized, and the immigrants.

The film and reception will be held on Tuesday, April 10, at SUNY Purchase Humanities Theatre, located in the Humanities Building, 735 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, NY 10577

This reception and film is free and open to all. Seats are limited to the first 200 RSVPs.

For more information, please call Millie Jasper (914)696-0738 or mjasper@hhrecny.org

https://hhrecny.z2systems.com/np/clients/hhrecny/event.jsp?event=78