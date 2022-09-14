JazzFest White Plains Launches with Free Performances!

Headliners include the Joey Alexander Trio; the Buster Williams Quartet “Something More”; Grace Kelly and Ragan Whiteside

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (September 14, 2022) – JazzFest White Plains began its five-day run Wednesday with a free performance by I’RO & The Afro Latin Exchange.

The concert at the White Plains Farmer’s Market was the first of three free noon weekday concerts that will occur this week in downtown White Plains. The festival will conclude on Sunday with a free, six-hour Jazz & Food Festival on Mamaroneck Avenue between Main Street and Martine Ave.

This year’s headliners include the Joey Alexander Trio; the Buster Williams Quartet “Something More”; Grace Kelly and Ragan Whiteside and Friends. Free and ticketed performances will occur on downtown streets and in venues that include ArtsWestchester, Grace Episcopal Church and the White Plains Public Library.

“Since its origins in late-19th-century New Orleans’ Black communities, jazz has been a wellspring of new ideas in American culture, and it has inspired musicians around the world,” said Janet Langsam, ArtsWestchester’s CEO. “JazzFest celebrates this genre’s glorious history of innovation while showcasing the exciting artists of today for glimpses of jazz’s future direction.”

Other notable artists scheduled to perform at the 2022 JazzFest White Plains are: Miki Hayama and Richie Goods, the Albert Rivera Quintet, the Carlos Jimenez Mambo Sextet, the G. Thomas Allen Quartet and more.

The eleventh-annual JazzFest White Plains is produced by ArtsWestchester, the City of White Plains and the White Plains Business Improvement District.

For a full festival schedule and to purchase advanced tickets, visit artsw.org/jazzfest.

About ArtsWestchester

For over 50 years ArtsWestchester has been the community’s connection to the arts. Founded in 1965, it is the largest private not-for-profit arts council in New York State. Its mission is to provide leadership vision and support to ensure the availability accessibility and diversity of the arts. ArtsWestchester provides programs and services that enrich the lives of everyone in Westchester County. ArtsWestchester helps fund concerts exhibitions and plays through grants; brings artists into schools and community centers; advocates for the arts; and builds audiences through diverse marketing initiatives. In 1998 ArtsWestchester purchased the nine-story neo-classical bank building at 31 Mamaroneck Avenue which has since been transformed into a multi-use resource for artists, cultural organizations and the community. A two-story gallery is located on the first floor of ArtsWestchester’s historic building on Mamaroneck Avenue.

