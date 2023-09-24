Jacob Burns Center Film & Community Celebration Honored Entertainment Community Fund, Janet Maslin and Joe Carlucci; Featured Cast of How to Dance in Ohio

Pleasantville, NY — A September 18 event at the Jacob Burns Film Center included the presentation of the Vision Award to the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund); the David Swope Leadership Award to Joseph P. Carlucci, JBFC Founding Board Member; a special tribute to Janet Maslin, JBFC Founding Board Member and President; and performances from the cast of the new Broadway musical, How to Dance in Ohio.

The Entertainment Community Fund received the Vision Award in recognition of its unparalleled role in supporting a life in the arts. The Fund, a national human services organization, addresses the unique needs of people who work in performing arts and entertainment with services focused on health and wellness, career and life, and housing. President and CEO Joe Benincasa accepted the award on behalf of the Entertainment Community Fund. Dori Berinstein, JBFC Board Member, Broadway producer, documentary filmmaker presented the award.

The evening included a special tribute to Janet Maslin, a JBFC Founding Board Member and President. Since 2001, Janet has welcomed hundreds of icons from the worlds of film, music, and literature to the JBFC. The tribute will underscore Janet’s profound impact on fostering connections between the JBFC and some of the most influential and dynamic figures in the entertainment world.

A founding board member, Joe Carlucci has served the JBFC tirelessly and passionately over the years. A partner at Cuddy & Feder, Joe’s community involvement spans numerous nonprofit organizations, including Mercy College and Westchester Community College.

The cast of How to Dance in Ohio performed two numbers from the heart-filled musical, which begins preview performances on Broadway on November 15. Based on the award-winning HBO documentary, the show is about seven autistic young adults preparing for a spring formal dance at a group counseling center in Columbus, Ohi0 – on the cusp of the next phase of their lives, facing their hopes and fears, ready to make a very big first move… and dance.

Inside Press story presented in partnership with the Jacob Burns Film Center.