Hot Yoga… Hotter Than Ever at the New ‘Sweat New York’ in Pleasantville!

Interested in trying hot yoga? Then you should visit Sweat New York, a newly opened hot yoga facility in Pleasantville. Even though Sweat New York has only been open since August, they already have a quickly growing community that encourages people at all levels to join.

When you walk into the studio’s space, a warm and calming aura and lit candles throughout the room create a sense of relaxation. After you take off your footwear and socks, you are given a towel and then head into the main room to start the session. Anyone feeling like they need a break during the session can step out of the room and once ready, they can come back and rejoin the class without judgment. When the class is over, you are left with a huge sense of accomplishment and feel invigorated, say owners Merrill Hollander and Jonathan Harris. We wanted to learn more so Merrill answered the following questions:

What are the health benefits of Hot Yoga?

Hot yoga has countless benefits. So many studies have shown that yoga decreases stress and depressive symptoms. It also promotes heart health – and so much more. A typical class will be guided by our expertly trained instructors; their passion for what they do is apparent. The classes not only provide a relaxing environment but also offer an excellent workout. The increased heat provided during the class is also a great way to lose water weight safely and healthfully.

What are the cost and options for joining?

There are many different levels of commitment at Sweat. For those who have the time and cannot live without hot yoga, Sweat New York offers memberships that cost $295 per month in exchange for unlimited yoga classes. Many different class package options include our sKulpt classed led by Karen Mitchell, a former Rockette and Radio City Choreographer! Karen’s classes offer a unique experience that are different from our set Vinyasa Yoga sequence. Her classes are challenging and inspiring. All of our classes are geared to all levels of fitness and experience.

What led to you opening up Sweat in Pleasantville?

Jonathan has been a hot yoga loyalist for 10+ years and when we bought a home in Pleasantville, he felt there was an opportunity to bring his experiences from Arizona to our community. He visited many other studios but always missed the set sequence he had become accustomed to in his hometown of Phoenix – he missed the culture, the results, and the benefits of the heat.

Will you be offering shorter classes for hot yoga beginners?

We have an intro class that allows our clients to get to know our sequence in a less heated environment; however, a set sequence limits the opportunity for shortening the length of the class. There are so many benefits to SET sequencing – clarity, confidence development, moving meditation, measuring your progress, and structure to name a few. We respect and appreciate the 60 minutes our clients dedicate to us and their workouts: We want to always deliver what they need, know, and expect.

What is your favorite part of owning and operating Sweat?

Meeting new clients, seeing the most dedicated customers daily, and receiving feedback. Good or bad, we welcome what our clients want to share with us. We built the studio for the community, and we want to always grow and improve. Also, providing a space for our amazing instructors to do what they love, we always knew that building this studio would mean nothing without the best instructors; they are all so passionate and experienced – we LOVE watching them do their thing.

Are you offering any classes for teenagers?

Yes! We recently hosted a group of 7th graders from Pleasantville Middle School, it was a two-week program and the girls LOVED it. Some of the Pleasantville Football players have attended a few classes as well – it is a perfect balance to the strenuous weight lifting and cardio programs they partake in throughout the season. Our classes are intended to be inclusive of all levels and ages.

For more in-depth information about Sweat, and to book a class, please visit Sweat’s website at sweatnewyork.com.