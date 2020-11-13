Honoring State Champions

The Byram Hills 2007 soccer and 2015 baseball state championship teams were honored in mid-October at a sign unveiling near downtown Armonk. Alumni, community members, the Board of Education, and members of the North Castle Town Board attended.

“Our children going to school right now need role models to know what success and achievement look like,” said Dr. Jen Lamia, Byram Hills Superintendent. “Every day that they drive into this town, they can see what you have done and aspire to achieve. When you come home, you can see that your town and your school district stand behind you and take intense pride in you.”

Michael Schiliro, North Castle Town Supervisor, was pleased to see the students get the recognition they deserve. “This sign will be here forever to show your families that you were state champs,” said Mr. Schiliro. “We can’t wait to add more teams to the sign.”

Ira Schulman, Byram Hills Board of Education President, addressed the crowd and said, “The most important message I’d like to convey is that we are not training athletes to be students but student-athletes. At Byram Hills, academics will always come first.”

Rob Castagna, Byram Hills Athletic Director, thanked the parents for their trust and support and congratulated the athletes and coaches. “It is such an honor to work with Coach Allen and Coach Saunders,” Mr. Castagna said. “What they bring to the athletic program is off the charts and hard to measure.”