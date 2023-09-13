The Inside Press

Magazines serving the communities of Northern Westchester

Historic Hudson Valley Events Kick Off with The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze

by

The Historic Hudson Valley will be holding fantastic Fall events including The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze (running for 54 nights, 9/15 – 11/19) in Croton-on-Hudson at Van Cortlandt Manor and on Long lsland (for 30 nights 9/22 – 11/5) and their newest event: The Spirits of Sleepy Hollow Country: A Night of Legendary Magic, featuring master illusionists Mark Clearview and Nick Wallace which will takes place in the Dutch Barn at Philipsburg Manor (9/29 – 10/29) in Sleepy Hollow.  

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze is not only the premier “must see” Fall event in the tri-state area but this year’s event is bigger and better than ever before, featuring thousands of hand-carved jack o’lanterns lit up in elaborate displays throughout historic landscapes. 

New displays this year at the Blaze: Hudson Valley include the country’s first-ever pumpkin Ferris wheel, a circus sideshow, and a jack o’lantern tribute to the Day of the Dead. At Blaze: Long Island (9/22 – 11/5), visitors will venture under the sea to meet a giant pumpkin-octopus, the mythical Montauk mermaid, and more. Both locations feature immersive experiences, an all-original soundtrack, theatrical lighting, and special effects.  Visit: www.pumpkinblaze.org

About Inside Press

Inside Press Magazines is celebrating its 20th year anniversary of publishing in 2023.