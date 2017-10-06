Greenlight Award comes to Greeley!

Greenlight Award Challenges Greeley Students to Make a Difference

Bedford 2020’s 2017-2018 Greenlight Award competition, Changemaker 2020, challenges local high school students to become activists and motivate at least 20 people to change their behavior 20 times to benefit the environment.

Horace Greeley High School students are invited to join the contest this year along with students from Fox Lane High, John Jay, Harvey School and Rippowam Cisqua students. Student teams present proposals for meeting this challenge before a Round One “Shark Tank” panel of judges and the best proposals receive up to $1,000 to implement their projects.

Joseph Montuori, Horace Greeley High School Social Studies Teacher, Instructional Technology Coach, and advisor to the Greeley STOP Club (Students and Teachers for Our Planet) participated as a judge at the Greenlight Award Finals last year where the finalists who implemented their projects presented their results, and the winning team received $500 and the Greenlight Award.

“We are excited to involve Greeley students join this year’s challenge. Getting people to change their habits is critical in the struggle to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and students have great ideas!” says Midge Iorio, Bedford 2020’s Executive Director.

In the third year of a three-year pilot, the Greenlight Award will focus on measurable action and a positive experience for students. “We are training future environmental leaders and want to make sure that they are set up for success,” says Olivia Farr, Greenlight Award Chair. “Student participants will receive information on behavior change strategies, support from community experts, opportunities for public speaking, and finalists will engage in collecting data, reporting results, teamwork, leadership, and a chance to make a real difference.”

The sign up deadline is approaching on October 16th. Interested students submit names of team member and a faculty advisor along with a general idea of the project they intend to propose in December.

How the contest works:

Students sign up online at Bedford2020.org/greenlight and check out the Greenlight Award Toolkit to get started on their proposal.

Bedford 2020 hosts an Incubator Workshop on November 1st where community experts advise all participating students on their proposed projects.

On December 9th, students present their proposal before a panel of judges and the highest scoring projects receive up to $1,000 funding and a “green light” to carry out their project.

Finalists work with community experts to implement their project and ultimately present their results at a community-wide event in early May 2018. The winning team receives a cash prize of $500 and the Greenlight Award.

For more information about the Greenlight Award visit bedford2020.org/greenlight

—

Bedford 2020 is a non-profit organization leading a community-wide effort in the Town of Bedford, NY, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 20% by 2020 and to create a sustainable community that conserves natural resources. More information is available at www.Bedford2020.org.