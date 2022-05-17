  “Grease is the word” at Horace Greeley High School!

This June one of Chappaqua’s most anticipated annual events returns in a new and exciting way. For more than 75 years the Horace Greeley High School Senior class has produced a stage performance that engages the Senior class as actors, student producers, stage managers, musicians, set builders and sound and light technicians, and raises funds for college scholarships.

Each year more than 200 seniors, some with acting experience but most without, pick a popular Broadway show and practice in anticipation of a few shows over a weekend of bonding with their class as part of the end of year activities.

The first Senior Musical in 1946 provided the seed funding for an Education Fund to support college scholarships for Horace Greeley graduates. In 2003 the Education Fund was renamed The Horace Greeley Scholarship Fund and it continued to raise money for need based college scholarships.

This year’s live presentation of Grease will be like no other because Covid precautions have pushed the show outdoors to the Greeley competition field for the first time in Senior Musical history, and where the stage and seating capacity is larger than ever under the starry night.

The seniors will perform a “family appropriate” version of the classic movie and stage show. It features the irresistible songs from the Tony Award nominated Broadway show and hit movie, including “Grease is the Word”, “Summer Nights”, “Hopelessly Devoted to You”, “Greased Lightening” and many more.

The Greeley seniors are working hard and are excited to bring the community back together for live performances after a long two-year absence. Together with the Horace Greeley High School PTA, headed up by Chair, Rita Santelia and Vice-Chair, Nishat Hydari, and parent producers, Christie Krase, Stephanie Gold, Julie Weiser and Ilene Benjamin, and the many parent volunteers from the Chappaqua community working behind the scenes, are all ready to bring to life the story of Sandy, Danny and their Pink Lady and T-Bird sidekicks.

Director Kevin Kearins of KJK Productions, Music Director Ricky Romano and Choreographer Jesse Pellegrino will work with the Senior class for 2 months to bring out their best performances.

Director, Kevin Kearins is so excited to work on this extraordinary live event. “We have a large group of talented students and the musical lends itself to that.”

Every year the cost of college increases and the needs of Greeley graduates exceed the available funding. The Senior Musical is one fund raising event that helps close the gap so the opportunity for a much higher attendance than a typical indoor show can increase the funds available for worthy students.

Director Kearins says, “Grease has always been around, and the songs have always permeated our society and culture.” “It will bridge generational gaps, and everyone can enjoy it.”

Shows are scheduled for 7:00 on Thursday June 2nd, Friday June 3rd and Saturday June 4th with a rain date of Sunday June 5th at 3:00. For ticket information please go to chappaquaschools.org or https://secure.sellingticket.com/design22/clients/list/index_byUserListAll.aspx?OrganizationID=151

Dust off those leather jackets and bobby socks and “Come together” on these “Endless summer nights”. Be there or be square!