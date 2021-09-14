Gov. Hochul: Chobani Donated Nearly 300,000 Products to those Affected by Recent Natural Disasters and Humanitarian Crises

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York State-based food maker Chobani is helping families affected by Hurricane Ida and evacuees from Afghanistan, housed on U.S. military bases, by donating and delivering nearly 300,000 products, including New York yogurt. In the wake of Hurricane Ida, and to assist our troops who are caring for refugees evacuated from Afghanistan, Chobani is dispatching trucks full of food from the company’s upstate New York plant to the New York City area, Louisiana, and New Jersey. State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball joined representatives from Chobani and the Center for Refugees in Utica today to help load a trailer that will be delivering relief to Mamaronek, New York, which was in the path of Ida, and to encourage other New York businesses to assist where possible.

“New York is a beacon of hope to people across the world, and Chobani’s donation today highlights our generosity and spirit that are admired worldwide,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage all businesses and New Yorkers who wish to help to follow Chobani’s lead and donate what they can spare to help support those who were in the path of Ida and evacuees from Afghanistan as they recover and resettle.”

Chobani is sending approximately 100,000 products, including New York-made yogurt, by truck to food banks in metropolitan New York City and the surrounding areas, and an additional 100,000 products to Louisiana, all to help those who were in the path of devastation left by Hurricane Ida. On Thursday in Mamaroneck, New York, Chobani will be on hand to help feed 300 people who were affected by Ida which hit the New York area in early September.

In addition, in partnership with the USO, Chobani is sending a truckload, nearly 100,000 cups of product, including New York-made yogurt, from its plant in Central New York to Fort Lee in Virginia and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, where Afghan evacuees are being housed and supported by US servicemembers.

Chobani’s mission is to make good food for all, while elevating communities and making the world a healthier place. It has a long history of supporting communities in need, including donating more than 8.5 million products coast-to-coast during the pandemic – and participating in the state’s milk buy-back program, Nourish New York. They also participate in programs such as Holiday Meals for Military and have created a special limited-time PB&J Food Bank Batch of yogurt, donating 100% of the profits to Feeding America food banks to support child-focused programs.

Agriculture Commissioner Ball said, “New Yorkers always step up to help our neighbors during times of need, as the past year and a half has proven time and again. I thank Chobani for leading the way today in donating healthy, delicious New York dairy products to families in need, and I encourage others to follow Chobani’s lead.”

Chobani Founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya said, “We’ve seen an incredible series of crises over the past three weeks – both natural and humanitarian, both domestic and global. As a food company, we know the value of nutritious food during a time of such great need and loss. There’s still so much healing and rebuilding and resettling to do, we all need to our part, as a company and state, to open our arms and hearts to ensure people are fed and cared for. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for leading by example and encouraging all New Yorkers to help their neighbors.”

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on September 6 that President Biden approved an expedited Major Disaster Declaration that will help provide for federal financial relief for local governments and New Yorkers and deliver individual and public assistance for eligible New Yorkers recovering from the flooding damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The counties covered by the declaration for individual and public assistance include: Bronx, Queens, Kings, Richmond and Westchester. At this time, New York County is included for public assistance only. The Governor will continue to work with FEMA and federal, state, and local partners to ensure New Yorkers get the additional relief that they need. New Yorkers who have been displaced, including uninsured families, will be eligible for funds for housing assistance, as well as crisis counseling, unemployment assistance, home repairs and legal services.

Governor Hochul also previously announced that New York State is prepared to welcome the arrival of Afghan nationals fleeing violence and instability spreading throughout the troubled nation. The state’s Refugee Services and Office for New Americans are both ready to assist those seeking to resettle in New York and continue the state’s proud tradition of welcoming those who are fleeing persecution or war. New Yorkers seeking to support Afghans arriving in New York State can contact the Office for New Americans Hotline at 1-800-566-7636 for information on local providers and how they can assist. The Hotline is also available for any immigrant in need of confidential assistance and connection to support and services.

News courtesy of the office of New York State Governor Kathy Hochul