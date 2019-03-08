Festivities Galore in Store at ‘Hudson Valley Fermented’

The Pleasantville Rotary Club will be holding their wildly successful charity fundraiser, Hudson Valley Fermented, again this year. This tasting event of New York craft beverages and samplings from the best Hudson Valley restaurants will take place Saturday, March 16. The Rotary Club raises funds for local and international charities; last year alone, $30,000 was raised and hopes are high to top that this year. Major beneficiaries of Hudson Valley Fermented 2019 will include Team Fox for Parkinson’s Research, Pleasantville Fund for Learning, and Break the Hold (suicide prevention and mental wellness).

Hudson Valley Fermented will be held at Pace University’s Kessel Student Center in Pleasantville. This upbeat, festive event will feature over 30 cutting-edge breweries, wineries, distilleries, cideries, as well as delicious food offerings from over a dozen of the finest restaurants from the greater Hudson Valley region. In addition, there will be live music, dancing, raffles, auctions, and more.

For more info, visit hvfermented.com