FALL PROGRAMMING AT THE NEW CASTLE HISTORICAL SOCIETY

This Fall, there are programs for everyone at the New Castle Historical Society!

Check out the full slate of programs below:

Oct. 4th & 5th: Tag Sale and Purse Party

Oct. 19th: Ambulance Tours & Exhibition Opening at the Museum

Nov. 3rd: Film Screening at the Bedford Playhouse Theater (collaboration with other historical societies & the playhouse)

Nov. 11th: Meet our Local Veterans Public Program at the Millwood Fire House.

Detailed Descriptions:

Friday/Saturday October 4th-5th, Tag Sale and Purse Party

10 am – 4 pm

at the Horace Greeley House (100 King St. Chappaqua NY)

The New Castle Historical Society will host a tag sale at the Horace Greeley House, come either rain or shine. Visitors are welcome to come shop for purses, antiques, jewelry, art, decorative pieces, vintage treasures, and more! Do you have any items you would like to donate? Donations in good condition will be accepted, to be dropped off on October 1st. Please note: we will not accept media items, books, electronics, sports equipment, children’s toys or large furniture.

Saturday, October 19th, Ambulance Tours & Exhibition Opening

Stop by the Horace Greeley House on Saturday, October 19th for two free events celebrating the opening on the NCHS’s latest exhibition, A History of EMS in America, featuring the Chappaqua Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Daytime Family Program (1 pm – 4 pm)

Bring your family and learn about CVAC through guided ambulance tours and equipment demonstrations.

Evening Program supporting CVAC

(6 pm – 9 pm)

Celebrate the opening of the exhibit A History of EMS in America, featuring the Chappaqua Volunteer Ambulance Corps! Wine and nibbles provided, plus terrific raffle items! All raffle proceeds go towards raising funds for a new ambulance.

Sunday, November 3rd, Film Screening: “All Things Bakelite: The Age of Plastic”

at the Bedford Playhouse Theater (633 Old Post Rd, Bedford, NY 10506)

On November 3rd, 2019, the Bedford Playhouse Theater, in collaboration with the New Castle, Bedford, and Mount Kisco Historical Societies, will show the award-winning 2018 documentary “All Things Bakelite: The Age of Plastic.” Following the screening, Executive Producer, Hugh Karraker, will discuss the making of the film and answer questions.

This joyous and provocative film tells the story of Belgian-born American chemist Leo Hendrik Baekeland, the “father of modern plastics.” In 1907, he made one of the most transformative discoveries of the 20th century in his Yonkers-based lab: Bakelite, the world’s first wholly synthetic plastic.

While 2019 marks the 110th anniversary year of the Bakelite patent, the influence of Baekeland’s discovery can still be observed in our daily lives. The film captures both the wonder and the curse of Baekeland’s biggest invention and its impact on our lives today.

The event will be held at the Bedford Playhouse Theater, 633 Old Post Rd, Bedford, NY, on Sunday, November 3, 2019 (final showtime will be released closer to the event date). Tickets will be available on the Bedford Playhouse Theater website: https://bedfordplayhouse.org/.

Monday, November 11th, Meet our Local Veterans

2 pm

at the Millwood Fire House (100 Millwood Rd, Millwood, NY 10546)

On November 11, 2019, the New Castle Historical Society will host a “Meet our Local Veterans” program at the Millwood Fire House.

2019 marks the 100th anniversary of the first celebration of Armistice (Veterans) Day. During the interval of interwar peace between WWI and WWII, “Armistice Day” was declared a federal holiday to commemorate the official end of WWI on November 11th, 1918. American society is currently more socially disconnected to the military than at any time since that interval between the two world wars.

Although we now celebrate Veterans Day each November, American society lacks an understanding of veterans and their experiences, causing veterans to be viewed in the abstract rather than as the community members that they are.

Veterans Day honors the courage and sacrifice of all the men and women who honorably served in the military during times of war or peace. This day is a special reminder to show our appreciation of these brave members of our community.

During this public program, local veterans will share their stories in a space in which they can be heard by our local community. This public program encourages our local community to gain a better understanding of the experiences of the veterans in our community. Following the stories, a brief reception will be held to allow veterans and audience members to meet and further discuss their experiences.

The event is free and open to the public. It will be held at the Millwood Fire House at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 11, 2019. For further information, please visit www.newcastlehs.org or call (914) 238-4666.