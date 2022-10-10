Enjoying The Skin of Our Teeth, Living Well After

Nyack, NY–Thornton Wilder’s fantastical tale arrives in the nick of time, yes, by The Skin of Our Teeth. If the wonderful, whimsical characters of The Skin of Our Teeth can survive calamities ranging from infidelity and parent/child strife to the, um, Ice Age (yes, the ICE AGE), then people, we’ve got ‘all this’ too. Under a brilliant blue sky–the bright sun kept autumn coolness at bay–so did sipping the complimentary hot apple cider, while watching the animated cast in this delightful and life affirming production at the lovely and lush Marydell Faith and Life Center. Seriously. Persevere, and don’t miss the next Live Arts in Nyack production, either, and discover Nyack before and after the productions.

Life mirrored art strangely post show, too! I returned to my car which was, heavens to Betsy, having trouble starting up. Had I left my lights on? A sense of panic kicked in, as I was meeting a new friend in town in FIVE minutes. I took a deep breath, and started it, though received blinking messages to check engine and brakes. But it was running, and no way I wasn’t going to town (with a mental note to self to take the car to the shop tomorrow!) So, by the Skin of my Own Teeth, I drove to Main Street, for more life affirming reminders, via a stroll through the last hour of a colorful Nyack Street fair, and soon after, over a delicious dinner and drinks at one of Nyack’s hot spots, the Hudson House. – Grace Bennett