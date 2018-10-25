Enjoying ‘India Day’ at Chappaqua’s First Congregational Church

The Indian community in Chappaqua came together in October at the First Congregational Church on Orchard Ridge Road to celebrate Diwali–the festival of lights.

One of the most popular festivals of India, Diwali symbolizes the spiritual “victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.” The attendees were welcomed by men, women and kids dressed in gorgeous traditional outfits.

Talented kids and adults came together for an hour long cultural event that showcased the diverse and colorful Indian culture followed by craft activities such as henna application and decorating traditional lamps. It was a lovely and lively event in which to celebrate diversity in Chappaqua! – Swati Bhargava