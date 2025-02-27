Elevating Aesthetic Medicine Through Experience, Expertise, & Innovation

Dr. Anca Tchelebi, esteemed founder of Park Avenue Medical Spa, stands at the forefront of aesthetic medicine. With over 20 years of specialized experience, she brings a blend of clinical expertise, artistic sensibility, and the latest technological advancements to her practice in Armonk, NY. Her commitment to enhancing natural beauty has positioned her as a leader in non-invasive & anti-aging cosmetic treatments.

A Physician Injector with Precision and Vision

Dr. Tchelebi’s medical journey began with her education in Bucharest, followed by a residency in Radiation Oncology in New York. Recognizing the critical role of prevention and rejuvenation, she pivoted toward aesthetic medicine, training in Paris with leaders in the field. As a board-certified physician and an experienced injector, she combines deep anatomical knowledge with precision, ensuring treatments are safe, effective, and tailored to each patient’s unique features.

Her expertise spans a variety of injectables, including neuromodulators like BOTOX® and advanced dermal fillers such as JUVÉDERM®, Restylane®, and Sculptra®. These tools enable her to correct volume loss, smooth wrinkles, and refine facial contours, achieving harmonious, natural-looking results. Dr. Tchelebi ensures her patients benefit from both the artistry and technical precision required for outstanding results.

A Holistic and Natural Approach

Dr. Tchelebi’s philosophy centers on enhancing natural beauty. She emphasizes subtlety, creating outcomes that rejuvenate and restore without appearing artificial. Whether it’s reducing wrinkles, lifting sagging skin, or revitalizing the complexion, her treatments are designed to complement and highlight the patient’s innate features. “At Park Avenue Medical Spa, we believe beauty reflects a dedication to self-care and well-being,” Dr. Tchelebi explains. Each patient receives a personalized consultation to discuss their concerns and aesthetic goals, allowing Dr. Tchelebi to create a custom-made plan that enhances their natural features.

Advanced Technology for Optimal Results

Park Avenue Medical Spa is a state-of-the-art facility that offers a wide range of innovative treatments. From injectable wrinkle relaxers to advanced skin-tightening lasers, the practice integrates the latest advancements in cosmetic technology. This technology is seamlessly integrated into every treatment plan as the equipment allows for precise, comfortable procedures with minimal downtime, meeting the needs of busy professionals, parents, and anyone looking to make impactful changes without interrupting their lives.

Dr. Tchelebi’s Park Avenue Medical Spa services cover a broad range of aesthetic needs:

Wrinkle Relaxation and Prevention using advanced injectable treatments

Volume Restoration to address areas of facial volume loss with natural fillers

Skin Texture Improvement through innovative technologies

Notable offerings include DAXXIFY™ for long-lasting wrinkle reduction, radiofrequency (RF) microneedling for skin rejuvenation, and CoolSculpting® Elite for non-invasive body contouring.

By combining these cutting-edge technologies with her meticulous approach, Dr. Tchelebi ensures patients achieve transformative yet natural results with minimal downtime.

A Patient-Centered Experience

Beyond her technical skills, Dr. Tchelebi is dedicated to fostering a warm, supportive environment. Her consultations focus on understanding each patient’s concerns and aspirations, allowing her to develop personalized strategies for achieving their aesthetic goals. This individualized care, coupled with her exceptional results, has earned her a loyal following across Westchester County and Fairfield County.

Discover the Difference

Under Dr. Tchelebi’s guidance, Park Avenue Medical Spa continues to set the standard for excellence in aesthetic medicine. By combining years of experience, an eye for detail, and the latest technology, she empowers patients to look and feel their best.