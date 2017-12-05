Inside Chappaqua and Inside Armonk: The Magazines for New and North Castle

Eight Great Reasons to Visit ROCKS in Armonk on December 7th, 12 -8 p.m.

by

ROCKS BY JOLIE B.RAY is Offering a Host of Terrific Incentives to Stop by the Store this Thursday

 

  1.  20 percent of your purchase will go to the Jewish Child Care Association (JCCA).
  2. ROCKS favorite bead designer Pam Moskowitz of ‘100PercentBeads’ will be showing her work.
  3. Enjoy hourly raffle prizes.
  4. Bring and donate an item–adult size hats, scarves and gloves–and you will receive a special gift.
  5. Your purchase could win you a special necklace.
  6. A chance to enjoy some bubbly and treats while you shop.
  7. Free Jewelry cleaning and Assessment
  8. You can create your own Holiday Wish List.  Visit ROCKS at 378 Main Street in Armonk. For more info, visit www.rocksbyjoliebray.com

