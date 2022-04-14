Dr. Gizelka David-West, Gynecologic Oncologist, joins Northern Westchester, Phelps Hospitals

Gizelka David-West, MD, a gynecologic oncologist, has joined the Northwell Health Cancer Institute team of specialists at Northern Westchester and Phelps hospitals. She specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian, uterine, cervical, vaginal and vulvar cancers.

She is extensively trained and highly skilled at treating complex gynecologic cancer with minimally invasive robotic surgery. Robotic surgery helps improve surgical precision and alleviates the limitations of laparotomy and conventional laparoscopy to improve patient outcomes. This advanced surgical technology can help with the management of endometrial, cervical, and ovarian cancers.

In addition to her clinical work, Dr. David-West plans to increase awareness of gynecologic cancer in Westchester County through social media and community engagements, both virtual and in-person. This is a mission she is dedicated to even outside of work as lead singer in the critically acclaimed rock band N.E.D. (No Evidence of Disease).

“Dr. David-West has a deep passion for educating all women about early detection and prevention of gynecologic cancers,” said Jeannine Villella, DO, FACOG, FACS chief of gynecologic oncology at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, who oversees the Western Region Gynecologic Oncology for Northwell Health. “In addition, she offers her patients a unique combination of surgical expertise along with compassion and empathy. We are thrilled to have her join the team.”

Prior to joining Northwell, Dr. David-West spent several years in practice at Westchester Medical Center as an attending physician and assistant professor of gynecologic oncology. She also was involved in medical student education as the associate site director of the OB/GYN clerkship at New York Medical College/Westchester Medical Center. In 2020, Castle Connolly, a peer-reviewed survey by other medical professionals, recognized her as a Top Doctor in Westchester County. She has lectured and published several research articles on gynecologic cancers.

Dr. David-West received a Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, in biology from Eastern New Mexico University and her Doctor of Medicine from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Dr. David-West completed her Internship and Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine and completed a fellowship in Gynecologic Oncology at New York University School of Medicine. Dr. David-West is married, has three children and is a resident of Yorktown Heights, NY.

Dr. David-West will have offices at Northwell Health Cancer Institute at Phelps Hospital, 777 N. Broadway, Suite 102, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591 and at Northwell Health Cancer Institute at Northern Westchester Hospital, 400 E. Main St., Mount Kisco, NY 10549. Call (914) 666-1775 for an appointment.

News and Photo courtesy of Northwell, Inc.