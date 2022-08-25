Cookie Cutter Doesn’t Cut it at Harvey

The Harvey School personalizes an educational journey for students in grades 6-12 to be as unique as each individual student. Students don’t conform to a singular “portrait of a graduate.” They have unlimited opportunity to unlock their potential and chase what fulfills them, instilling a desire for greater knowledge, broader perspectives, and cultural awareness. At Harvey, helping students become their best self has everything to do with trust. When students connect with their teachers, they dream big, try new things, and move out of their comfort zone. The result: extraordinary personal and intellectual growth. Harvey equips students with everything they need to live meaningfully, happily, and successfully. Because joy matters.

“The opportunities we get at Harvey are just so diverse. In the fall, you can do the musical, and be a baseball player in the spring. You’re not stuck with one sort of stereotypical group. You don’t have to just be an athlete, or the theater kid, or in robotics. You can do all of them.” – Amanda ‘22

Harvey’s diverse, inclusive, and welcoming community includes students from over 100 communities in New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey, and international students from seven countries including Sweden, Japan, Germany, Spain, China, and Lithuania.

Located on a beautiful 125-acre hilltop campus in Katonah, New York, Harvey provides a college-preparatory program that cultivates academic excellence, artistic exploration, athletic achievement, and service to others, with 5-day boarding in grades 9-12. There’s nothing more powerful than a student who believes they can make a difference.

Open House: Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.