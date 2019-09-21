Chelsea Clinton and Zainab Salbi Among Five to be Honored with Eleanor Roosevelt Medal

PHENOMENAL FIVE: HUMAN RIGHTS AND SOCIAL JUSTICE ACTIVISTS, INCLUDING CHELSEA CLINTON AND ZAINAB SALBI, TO BE HONORED BY ELEANOR ROOSEVELT CENTER AT VAL-KILL

2019 honorees include Hyde Park residents and philanthropists, John and Gloria Golden, and President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises and gender equity champion, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.

HYDE PARK, NY (September 18, 2019) – Paying tribute to the legacy of “The First Lady of the World,” The Eleanor Roosevelt Center at Val-Kill (ERVK), a non-profit educational organization based in Hyde Park, NY, is excited to announce that it will honor five change-makers, including author and vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, Chelsea Clinton, and humanitarian, author and global journalist, Zainab Salbi, with the prestigious Eleanor Roosevelt Val-Kill Medal at a ceremonious luncheon on Sunday, October 13.Medals will be bestowed by honoree-selected presenters, including 1995 medal recipient, Hillary Clinton, honoring her daughter, Chelsea Clinton. The ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Eleanor Roosevelt National Historic Site in Hyde Park, NY. Open to the public, event tickets can be purchased online at www.ervk.org/events or by calling (845) 229-5302.

In its 32nd year, the Annual Eleanor Roosevelt Val-Kill Medal Ceremony recognizes individuals who reflect Mrs. Roosevelt’s desire to build a better world through humanitarian efforts. In addition to Clinton and Salbi, the 2019 honorees include Hyde Park residents and philanthropists, John and Gloria Golden, and President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises and gender equity champion, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. Each of these distinguished guests will be presented with awards for their unfailing dedication to promoting human rights and to challenging injustice.

“Dedicated to serving others, these inspiring honorees have made an irrevocable impact on the global community,” said April Gozza, executive director of ERVK. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to honor and celebrate their contributions, which put into action Eleanor’s ideals. This year is especially momentous as it marks the first time both a mother and daughter have received the medal.”

In the tradition established by Mrs. Roosevelt’s life’s work, each medalist has made significant contributions to evolve social justice, education, public service and human rights. Embodying what it means to live through activism, advocacy and compassion, medalists serve to better their local communities and the world at large. Former honorees include Gloria Steinem, Her Majesty Queen Noor of Jordan, Hillary Clinton, James Earl Jones, Loung Ung, Pete Seeger, Peter and Jennifer Buffett, Pumla Gobodo-Madikezeka, Richard Holbrooke, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Tarana Burke.

Proceeds will support the ERVK’s efforts to educate, inspire and uplift future generations through leadership and youth development programs, including the esteemed Girls Leadership Worldwide program and the Eleanor Roosevelt Emerging Community College Leaders (ECCEL) program for community college students. Sponsorship opportunities are available, and more information can be found on the event website.

For more information on the Eleanor Roosevelt Val-Kill Medal Ceremony or to view a list of past medal recipients, visit www.ervk.org/eleanor-roosevelt-val-kill-medal/eleanor-roosevelt-val-kill-past-medalists/.

About the Eleanor Roosevelt Center at Val-Kill:

Furthering Eleanor Roosevelt’s life mission, the Eleanor Roosevelt Center at Val-Kill (ERVK), a non-profit organization located in Hyde Park, NY, facilitates educational programming to inspire youth across the globe to be champions of social justice and humanitarian efforts. By offering intensive, prestigious programs like Girls Leadership Worldwide (GLW) and Eleanor’s Community College Emerging Leaders (ECCEL), ERVK equips young people with the necessary tools to be agents of change within their communities and beyond. To learn more, please visit www.ervk.org or follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

