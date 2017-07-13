Classic Car Show on Third Thursday in Armonk: July 20

Third Thursday will take place from 5-9pm in Armonk Square, downtown and around town! Sponsored by the Armonk Chamber of Commerce, the main event will be a classic car show, starting with a few loops around Armonk Square, and ending at St. Stephen’s Church for a show and tell!

As always, everyone is also invited to enjoy live music and activities through the evening in Armonk Square; keep an eye out for specials and promotions throughout town. Exact times are specified on the flyer above. A variety of promotions may be viewed on the Chamber’s website, www.armonkchamberofcommerce.com.

And mark the date: August 17th for the summer’s final Third Thursday which will feature Circus and Street performers. Stay tuned for more!