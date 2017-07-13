Inside Chappaqua and Inside Armonk: The Magazines for New and North Castle

Classic Car Show on Third Thursday in Armonk: July 20

by

Third Thursday will take place from 5-9pm in Armonk Square, downtown and around town! Sponsored by the Armonk Chamber of Commerce, the main event will be a classic car show, starting with a few loops around Armonk Square, and ending at St. Stephen’s Church for a show and tell!

As always, everyone is also invited to enjoy live music and activities through the evening in Armonk Square; keep an eye out for specials and promotions throughout town. Exact times are specified on the flyer above. A variety of promotions may be viewed on the Chamber’s website, www.armonkchamberofcommerce.com.

And mark the date: August 17th for the summer’s final Third Thursday which will feature Circus and Street performers. Stay tuned for more!

Recent Posts

Categories

Archives

Subscribe

Did you know you can subscribe anytime for the print editions of either Inside Chappaqua, Inside Armonk–or both?

Voluntary subscriptions are most welcome, if you've moved outside the area, or a subscription is a great present idea for an elderly parent, for a neighbor who is moving or for your graduating high school student or any college student who may enjoy keeping up with hometown stories.

Subscribe Today