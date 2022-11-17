Chappaqua’s Always Magical HOLIDAY STROLL on December 3rd: Ice Sculpting, Tree Lighting, Horace Greeley Encords… and More!

The annual Holiday Stroll is back in Chappaqua December 3! Memory making and heartwarming activities for the whole family! Discover a host of shops, new and old favorites! Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa, or just wish to embrace the spirit of the season, you do not want to miss this!

December 2022, Chappaqua, NY – It’s the most magical time of year again and the annual Holiday Stroll is back! The holidays come alive in this charming hamlet; this is the perfect time for families to enjoy a festive day in downtown Chappaqua.

This year’s Holiday stroll on December 3 will feature a meet and greet with Santa Claus bringing cheer to all and posing for pictures with little ones from 2 to 4 p.m.

Experience a live ice sculpting presentation in front of Desires By Mikolay at 3 p.m., where you can watch master carvers create two holiday themed carvings out of giant blocks of ice using nothing but chainsaws. This is a decade long tradition you have to see for yourself!

Festivities continue at 4:30 p.m. at the New Castle Historical Society where you can enjoy the sounds of Holiday-themed Carols by Horace Greeley Encords and witness a festive Christmas tree lighting with thousands of twinkling lights.

Enjoy the charm of downtown Chappaqua as you pop into local shops, discover new merchants, checkout the latest fashions, shop local for holiday gifts, and pick up all the necessary essentials this gift-giving season.

If you are worried about the cold, we got you covered! There will be a complimentary food truck from the Chamber of Commerce serving up Hot Cocoa and apple cider donuts to make sure everyone is warm and toasty.

Chappaqua’s Holiday Stroll will be on December 3, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. throughout downtown Chappaqua.

In addition, save the date December 18 for more holiday festivities in town including a December 18th Menorah Lighting and bonfire!

News courtesy of the Chappaqua Millwood Chamber of Commerce, Desires by Mikolay and the New Castle Historical Society